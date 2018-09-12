Central Petroleum Limited Latest Company Presentation

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) provides the Company's latest presentation at RIU Good Oil Conference.



Our Company



- ASX Listed ("CTP") with a current market cap. circa $75 million



- Focus on onshore gas E&P in central and eastern Australia



- Operator of the only producing onshore oil and gas fields in the Northern Territory (NT) and our operating fields generate strong positive operating cashflows



- Current reserves





---------------------------------------------------------------- Reserves* Unit 1P 2P 2C ---------------------------------------------------------------- Gas PJ 81.03 122.90 143.60 Oil MMBBL 0.37 0.38 0.10 ----------------------------------------------------------------

* Net to Central Petroleum as at 30 June 2018 after deducting FY18 production- NT exploration permits cover 228,740 km2, most of which is gas prone and underexplored- Recently granted ATP2031 in Queensland's Surat Basin (CSG) covering 77km2 north-west of the town of Miles and adjacent to QGC and Arrow planned development areasHeadline strategy- Maximise gas available for the Northern Gas Pipeline (NGP) through our Gas Acceleration Programme (GAP)- Take advantage of exploration, development and M&A opportunities in the NT and east coast Australia- Accelerate exploration of newly awarded Surat Basin CSG acreage- Leverage our capability in exploration, development and operations to create value in new assetsTo view the full presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/4LL3GK99





Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) is an oil and gas explorer and producer listed on the Australian Securities Exchange focused on supplying the domestic gas market. Central is advancing several separate projects across what is regarded as the biggest package of proven and prospective oil and gas acreage across central Australia. This spread of assets gives Central multiple options for growth and development. 88% of this land being gas prone has led to the Company's focus on becoming a major domestic gas producer.





