Central Petroleum Limited Latest Company Presentation

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) provides the Company's latest presentation.



Key achievements (last 12 months)



- Increased FY18 gas sales by 46% while remaining focused on safe, reliable and responsible operations



- Materially progressed 2 Facility Projects targeting a significant increase in gas production capacity to at least 41Tj/d by December 2018



- Contracted significant new gas supply commencing in December 2018 that will almost triple existing contracted volumes.



- Substantially completed a 2-well appraisal drilling programme (West Mereenie 26 completed, Palm Valley in progress)



- Awarded new CSG acreage in Queensland covering 77km2, targeting 150-180 PJ potentially recoverable



NGP -A catalyst for growth



- The NT gas market is small and oversupplied



- Our production assets and gas-prone exploration portfolio are currently market constrained, limiting growth



- In just 2 months, the Northern Gas Pipeline (NGP) will, for the first time, connect Central's gas assets to the critically short east coast gas market



- We are positioned to maximise initial gas sales through the NGP through our Gas Acceleration Programme (GAP). Contracted sales will nearly triple in 2019



- Significant upside in our gas assets is now possible as a result of the NGP



To view the full presentation, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/GPQQN5G1







About Central Petroleum Limited:



Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) is an oil and gas explorer and producer listed on the Australian Securities Exchange focused on supplying the domestic gas market. Central is advancing several separate projects across what is regarded as the biggest package of proven and prospective oil and gas acreage across central Australia. This spread of assets gives Central multiple options for growth and development. 88% of this land being gas prone has led to the Company's focus on becoming a major domestic gas producer.





Source:



Central Petroleum Limited





Contact:

Central Petroleum Limited T: +61-7-3181-3800 F: +61-7-3181-3855 E: info@centralpetroleum.com.au WWW: www.centralpetroleum.com.au Media Enquiries Helen McCrombie at Citadel-MAGNUS T: +61-2-8234-0103 M: +61-411-756-248