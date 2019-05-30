Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Central Petroleum Limited    CTP   AU000000CTP7

CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED

(CTP)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 05/30
0.145 AUD   --.--%
05/30Central Petroleum Limited Palm Valley 13 Well Update
AW
05/17CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX : CTP) Palm Valley 13 Well Commenced Flowing Sales Gas
AQ
05/16Central Petroleum Limited Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
AW
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Central Petroleum Limited Palm Valley 13 Well Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 11:10pm EDT
Palm Valley 13 Well Update

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP)(OTCMKTS:CPTLF) ("Company" or "Central") advises that the Palm Valley 13 well ("PV13") has been ramped up to 6.3 TJ/d, and the Palm Valley field is now delivering 12.4 TJ/d of sales gas.

The well is currently limited at this rate by the nameplate capacity of the wellhead skid which was redeployed from the PV1 well after it failed to restart. Reusing the PV1 skid enabled an accelerated online date whilst matching expected flowrates and minimising capital costs. This has contributed to the tie-in project being delivered significantly under budget. Engineering investigations are now underway to determine the upper capacity limit of the skid, which may allow incremental increases to the well flow rate over the coming weeks.

Production from PV13 has approximately doubled field deliverability and is anticipated to make a significant contribution to Central's gas sales going forward. Early production data from PV13 is being incorporated into an updated forecast of field production potential.



About Central Petroleum Limited:

Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) is an oil and gas explorer and producer listed on the Australian Securities Exchange focused on supplying the domestic gas market. Central is advancing several separate projects across what is regarded as the biggest package of proven and prospective oil and gas acreage across central Australia. This spread of assets gives Central multiple options for growth and development. 88% of this land being gas prone has led to the Company's focus on becoming a major domestic gas producer.



Source:

Central Petroleum Limited



Contact:

Central Petroleum Limited
T: +61-7-3181-3800
F: +61-7-3181-3855
E: info@centralpetroleum.com.au
WWW: www.centralpetroleum.com.au

Media Enquiries
Helen McCrombie at Citadel-MAGNUS
T: +61-2-8234-0103
M: +61-411-756-248

© ABN Newswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED
05/30Central Petroleum Limited Palm Valley 13 Well Update
AW
05/17CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX : CTP) Palm Valley 13 Well Commenced Flowing Sale..
AQ
05/16Central Petroleum Limited Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
AW
05/13CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX : CTP) March 2019 Quarterly Review
AQ
05/06Central Petroleum Limited Quarterly Webinar Presentation
AW
04/29Central Petroleum Limited Quarterly Activities Report
AW
04/17CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED : - dukas-1 well spuds
AQ
04/17CENTRAL PETROLEUM : Dukas-1 Well Spuds
AQ
04/15CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX : CTP) Dukas-1 Well Spuds
AQ
04/12CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED : - RL3 and RL4 Suspension of Year 1 Permit Commitment..
AQ
More news
Chart CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Central Petroleum Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Leon Devaney Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Martin Douglas Eberlein Kriewaldt Chairman
Michael Ray Herrington President-Operations & Chief Development Officer
Ross Evans Chief Operations Officer
Wrixon Frank Gasteen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED-6.45%72
CNOOC LTD7.73%73 486
CONOCOPHILLIPS-3.54%67 969
EOG RESOURCES INC.-0.89%50 157
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-14.83%38 890
ANADARKO PETROLEUM63.07%35 821
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About