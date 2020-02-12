Central Petroleum : Macquarie Financing Extension Unconditional

Log in
02/12/2020 | 02:49am EST

ASX

ANNOUNCEMENT AND

ASX CODE: CTP

MEDIA RELEASE

12 February 2020

Macquarie Financing Extension Unconditional

Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) ("Company") refers to its ASX Announcement dated 10 February 2020 ("Extension of Existing Finance Facilities") and announces the extension of the Macquarie finance facility has become unconditional following conditions precedent being met.

-ends-

General Disclaimer and explanation of terms:

This document is not intended for prospective investors and does not purport to provide all of the information an interested party may require in order to investigate the affairs of Central Petroleum Limited ("Company"). The data and information herein are subject to change.

This document may contain forward‐looking statements. Forward looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may be outside the control of the Company and could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include (but are not limited to) funding, exploration, commodity prices, currency fluctuations, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, environmental risks, legislative, fiscal or regulatory developments, political risks, project delay or advancement, approvals, cost estimates and other risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the ASX. Actual values, results or events may be materially different to those expressed or implied in this document. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on forward looking statements. Any forward looking statement in this document is valid only at the date of issue of this document. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law and the ASX Listing Rules, or any other Listing Rules or Financial Regulators' rules, the Company, its agents, directors, officers, employees, advisors and consultants do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any information or any of the forward looking statements in this document if events, conditions or circumstances change or that unexpected occurrences happen to affect such information or statement. Sentences and phrases are forward looking statements when they include any tense from present to future or similar inflection words, such as (but not limited to) "believe", "understand", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", "predict", target", "may", "hope", "can", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "projects", "is designed to", "with the intent", "potential", the negative of these words or such other variations thereon or comparable terminology or similar expressions of the future which may indicate a forward looking statement or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward‐looking in nature and not historical facts.

No right of the Company or its subsidiaries shall be waived arising out of this document. All rights are reserved.

Media Enquiries

Central Petroleum Limited

T:

+61 (0)7 3181 3800

Helen McCombie at Citadel-MAGNUS

ABN 72 083 254 308

F:

+61 (0)7 3181 3855

T:

+61

(0) 2 8234 0103

Level 7, 369 Ann Street, Brisbane, QLD 4000, Australia

info@centralpetroleum.com.au

M:

+61

(0) 411 756 248

GPO Box 292, Brisbane, QLD 4001, Australia

www.centralpetroleum.com.au

Disclaimer

Central Petroleum Limited published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 07:48:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
