Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Central Petroleum Limited    CTP   AU000000CTP7

CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED

(CTP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Central Petroleum : Securities Dealing Policy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 08:43pm EST

ASX

ANNOUNCEMENT AND

ASX CODE: CTP

MEDIA RELEASE

26 February 2020

SECURITIES DEALING POLICY

In accordance with the Listing Rules, Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) ("Company" or "Central") releases the attached updated Securities Dealing Policy.

Release authorised by:

Joseph Morfea, Company Secretary

-ends-

General Legal Disclaimer and Explanation of Terms:

This document is for information purposes only and is not investment or financial product advice nor intended for prospective investors and does not purport to provide all of the information an interested party may require in order to investigate the affairs of Central Petroleum Limited ("Company"). This document has been prepared without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any particular person. The data, information, opinions and conclusions ("Information") herein are subject to change without notice.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness, correctness, likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of the Information contained in this document. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of the Company or its agents, directors, officers, employees, advisors and consultants, nor any other person, accepts any liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising out of fault or negligence for any loss arising from the use of the Information contained in this document.

This document may contain forward-looking statements which include (but are not limited to) forecasts, prospects or returns. Forward looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may be outside the control of the Company and could cause actual results to differ from these statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include (but are not limited to) funding, exploration, commodity prices, currency fluctuations, economic and financial market conditions, environmental risks, legislative or fiscal developments, political risks, project delay, approvals, cost estimates and other risk factors described from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the ASX. Actual facts, matters or circumstances may be different to those expressed or implied in this document. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on forward looking statements. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law and the ASX Listing Rules, the Company and its agents, directors, officers, employees, advisors and consultants, nor any other person, do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any Information or any of the forward looking statements in this document. Sentences and phrases are forward looking statements when they include any tense from present to future or similar inflection words, such as (but not limited to) "believe", "understand", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", "predict", target", "may", "hope", "can", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "projects", "is designed to", "with the intent", "potential", the negative of these words or such other variations thereon or comparable terminology or similar expressions of the future which may indicate a forward looking statement or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may", "can" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts.

No right of the Company or its subsidiaries shall be waived arising out of this document. All rights are reserved.

Investor & Media Enquiries

Central Petroleum Limited

T:

+61 (0)7 3181 3800

Helen McCombie at Citadel-MAGNUS

ABN 72 083 254 308.

F:

+61 (0)7 3181 3855

T:

+61

(0) 2 8234 0103

Level 7, 369 Ann Street, Brisbane, QLD 4000, Australia

info@centralpetroleum.com.au

M:

+61

(0) 411 756 248

GPO Box 292, Brisbane, QLD 4001, Australia

www.centralpetroleum.com.au

Disclaimer

Central Petroleum Limited published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 01:42:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED
08:43pCENTRAL PETROLEUM : Securities Dealing Policy
PU
04:08pCENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX : CTP) Half Year Results - Reports $3.2M Maiden N..
AQ
12:44aCENTRAL PETROLEUM : Half Year Results - Central Reports $3.2M Maiden Net Profit
PU
02/17CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX : CTP) December 2019 Quarterly Update Video
AQ
02/12CENTRAL PETROLEUM : Macquarie Financing Extension Unconditional
PU
02/09CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX : CTP) Extension of Finance Facilities
AQ
01/30CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX : CTP) Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B
AQ
01/30CENTRAL PETROLEUM : Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B
PU
01/08CENTRAL PETROLEUM : Appoints Leading Financial Advisor for Farm-Out
PU
01/08Central Petroleum Limited Appoints Leading Financial Advisor for Farm-Out
AW
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 76,7 M
EBIT 2020 17,3 M
Net income 2020 9,80 M
Debt 2020 56,2 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 7,60x
P/E ratio 2021 4,75x
EV / Sales2020 1,82x
EV / Sales2021 1,52x
Capitalization 83,2 M
Chart CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Central Petroleum Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,17  $
Last Close Price 0,08  $
Spread / Highest target 125%
Spread / Average Target 125%
Spread / Lowest Target 125%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leon Devaney Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Wrixon Frank Gasteen Chairman
Ross Evans Chief Operations Officer
Damian Galvin Chief Financial Officer
Katherine A. Hirschfeld Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED-11.11%57
CNOOC LIMITED-1.68%67 240
CONOCOPHILLIPS-13.30%60 954
EOG RESOURCES INC.-16.54%40 671
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION2.21%35 268
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-5.21%33 985
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group