Central Puerto S A : Announces the Approval of the Commercial Operations of Luján de Cuyo Cogeneration Unit (95 MW)

Central Puerto S.A. (“Central Puerto”) (NYSE: CEPU), the largest private sector power generation company in Argentina, as measured by generated power, announced the approval of the Commercial Operation of a new cogeneration unit Luján de Cuyo with an installed capacity of up to 95.32 MW (net power output), starting on October 5, 2019 at 0:00 hs. (the “Commercial Approval”).

The cogeneration unit began its commercial operation 7 weeks earlier than the committed date, November 22, 2019.

The plant will sell under 15-year contracts:

under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) entered into with CAMMESA in accordance to the bidding process established by Res. SEE 287/17, and Steam to a private off-taker under a contract between Central Puerto and its client.

With the inclusion of the new Luján de Cuyo cogeneration plant, the consolidated installed capacity of Central Puerto increased 2.3%, totaling now 4,234 MW.

