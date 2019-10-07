Log in
CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

(CEPU/6)
Central Puerto S A : Announces the Approval of the Commercial Operations of Luján de Cuyo Cogeneration Unit (95 MW)

0
10/07/2019 | 11:43am EDT

Central Puerto S.A. (“Central Puerto”) (NYSE: CEPU), the largest private sector power generation company in Argentina, as measured by generated power, announced the approval of the Commercial Operation of a new cogeneration unit Luján de Cuyo with an installed capacity of up to 95.32 MW (net power output), starting on October 5, 2019 at 0:00 hs. (the “Commercial Approval”).

The cogeneration unit began its commercial operation 7 weeks earlier than the committed date, November 22, 2019.

The plant will sell under 15-year contracts:

  • Energy and power capacity under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) entered into with CAMMESA in accordance to the bidding process established by Res. SEE 287/17, and
  • Steam to a private off-taker under a contract between Central Puerto and its client.

With the inclusion of the new Luján de Cuyo cogeneration plant, the consolidated installed capacity of Central Puerto increased 2.3%, totaling now 4,234 MW.

For more information regarding the company, visit www.centralpuerto.com


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (ARS)
Sales 2019 26 450 M
EBIT 2019 14 405 M
Net income 2019 10 179 M
Debt 2019 24 610 M
Yield 2019 2,80%
P/E ratio 2019 2,51x
P/E ratio 2020 2,00x
EV / Sales2019 2,13x
EV / Sales2020 0,91x
Capitalization 31 609 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 53,50  ARS
Last Close Price 21,00  ARS
Spread / Highest target 162%
Spread / Average Target 155%
Spread / Lowest Target 148%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jorge Rauber Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Osvaldo Arturo Reca Chairman
Fernando Roberto Bonnet Chief Financial Officer
Cristián López Saubidet Independent Director
Miguel Dodero Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.0.00%494
NTPC LTD-5.48%16 455
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.33.28%8 692
ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL--.--%6 176
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-38.50%5 834
GLOW ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%4 302
