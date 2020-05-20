Central Securities Corporation : Declares Dividend

The Board of Directors of Central Securities Corporation (NYSE American: CET), a closed-end investment company, today declared the following dividend:

Record Payment Class of Stock Rate Date Date Common Stock $0.20 6/15/20 6/26/20

Of the $0.20 per share to be paid on June 26, 2020, $0.10 is expected to be taxable as ordinary income (which includes $0.053 of short-term capital gain) and $0.10 is expected to be taxable as long-term capital gain. The final tax breakdown of all amounts paid during 2020 will be available after year end.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200520005763/en/