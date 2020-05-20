Central Securities Corporation : Declares Dividend

The Board of Directors of Central Securities Corporation (NYSE American: CET), a closed-end investment company, today declared the following dividend:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Record
|
|
Payment
|
Class of Stock
|
|
Rate
|
|
Date
|
|
Date
|
Common Stock
|
|
$0.20
|
|
6/15/20
|
|
6/26/20
Of the $0.20 per share to be paid on June 26, 2020, $0.10 is expected to be taxable as ordinary income (which includes $0.053 of short-term capital gain) and $0.10 is expected to be taxable as long-term capital gain. The final tax breakdown of all amounts paid during 2020 will be available after year end.
