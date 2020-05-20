Central Securities Corporation : Declares Dividend

Log in
05/20/2020 | 02:16pm EDT

The Board of Directors of Central Securities Corporation (NYSE American: CET), a closed-end investment company, today declared the following dividend:

 

 

 

 

 

Record

 

Payment

Class of Stock

 

Rate

 

Date

 

Date

Common Stock

 

$0.20

 

6/15/20

 

6/26/20

Of the $0.20 per share to be paid on June 26, 2020, $0.10 is expected to be taxable as ordinary income (which includes $0.053 of short-term capital gain) and $0.10 is expected to be taxable as long-term capital gain. The final tax breakdown of all amounts paid during 2020 will be available after year end.


© Business Wire 2020
