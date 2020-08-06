Central Securities : Releases Report to Stockholders

Central Securities Corporation Releases Report to Stockholders
NEW YORK- August 6, 2020-Central Securities Corporation (NYSE American:
CET), a closed-end investment company, today released its Report to Stockholders for
the six months ended June 30, 2020.
Figures as of June 30, 2020 compared with those of one year ago, are as follows:
|
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net assets per common share
|
$35.23
|
$36.72
|
Net assets
|
$908,358,668
|
$935,765,992
|
Shares outstanding
|
25,787,110
|
25,482,666
Additional details are available at www.centralsecurities.com.
Contact:
Central Securities Corporation Marlene A. Krumholz, Secretary 212-698-2020
Disclaimer
Central Securities Corporation published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 18:43:07 UTC