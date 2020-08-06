Log in
Central Securities : Releases Report to Stockholders

08/06/2020 | 02:44pm EDT

Central Securities Corporation Releases Report to Stockholders

NEW YORK- August 6, 2020-Central Securities Corporation (NYSE American:

CET), a closed-end investment company, today released its Report to Stockholders for

the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Figures as of June 30, 2020 compared with those of one year ago, are as follows:

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

Net assets per common share

$35.23

$36.72

Net assets

$908,358,668

$935,765,992

Shares outstanding

25,787,110

25,482,666

Additional details are available at www.centralsecurities.com.

Contact:

Central Securities Corporation Marlene A. Krumholz, Secretary 212-698-2020

Disclaimer

Central Securities Corporation published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 18:43:07 UTC
