Central Securities : Releases Report to Stockholders

Central Securities Corporation Releases Report to Stockholders

NEW YORK- August 6, 2020-Central Securities Corporation (NYSE American:

CET), a closed-end investment company, today released its Report to Stockholders for

the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Figures as of June 30, 2020 compared with those of one year ago, are as follows:

June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 Net assets per common share $35.23 $36.72 Net assets $908,358,668 $935,765,992 Shares outstanding 25,787,110 25,482,666

Additional details are available at www.centralsecurities.com.

Contact:

Central Securities Corporation Marlene A. Krumholz, Secretary 212-698-2020