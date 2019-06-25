Central Valley Community Bancorp : CVCB Expands Greater Sacramento Team In Gold River And Roseville

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANK EXPANDS
GREATER SACRAMENTO TEAM IN GOLD RIVER AND ROSEVILLE
New Gold River office celebrates Grand Opening with Sweet Fridays through July 19
FRESNO, CALIFORNIA…June 25, 2019… James M. Ford, President and Chief Executive Officer of Central Valley Community Bank (Bank), the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp (Company) (NASDAQ: CVCY), is pleased to announce expanded branch leadership in Greater Sacramento and the opening of a new full-service business banking office in Gold River as of June 3, 2019, located at 11230 Gold Express Drive, Suite 311. The Gold River Grand Opening celebrates local business with Sweet Fridays through July 19.
Nathan Ruiz, Vice President, Deposit Relationship Manager joins the Bank with over 24 years of financial experience and a strong background in business banking and branch operations. He is responsible for expanding the Bank's business banking presence in Roseville and the surrounding communities. Ruiz is located at the Roseville office at 2999 Douglas Blvd., Suite 160, and can be reached directly at (916) 859- 2550.
Jeff Garcia, Vice President, Community Relationship Officer joins the Bank's new Gold River office with over 11 years of branch management experience and a proven passion for identifying and developing new business opportunities. Garcia is responsible for expanding new business relationships in the Gold River, Rancho Cordova and Fair Oaks communities. Garcia can be reached directly at (916) 235- 4588.
The new Gold River business banking office offers numerous customer conveniences, including a newly constructed office in the Village Marketing shopping center, a 24-hour ATM and a depository night drop. Banking hours are Monday - Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. The Gold River direct phone number is (916) 235-4588.
The Gold River Grand Opening includes a month long celebration of local businesses with Sweet Fridays, where clients and the community can enjoy complimentary bakery confections by Pastry Heaven European Bakery, BJ Cinnamon, Julian's Patisserie & Café, and Howard's Donuts in the branch on Fridays. Garcia invites the local community to meet his professional team, enjoy a sweet treat and enter-to- win a chance for a $100 gift card to local eatery, IL Forno Classico.
"We are thankful for the many business referrals that have fueled our recent growth in Greater Sacramento, stated James M. Ford, President and CEO of Central Valley Community Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bank. "The addition of our new Gold River branch and experienced leadership in this market as well as Roseville, will help us further meet the needs of existing clients and will allow us to expand our unique brand of business and community banking service to others in the area. Both Nathan and Jeff are dedicated bankers whose passion for service to clients and the community mirrors that of our nearly forty-year-old community business bank."
About Central Valley Community Bank
Central Valley Community Bancorp trades on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the symbol CVCY. Central Valley Community Bank, headquartered in Fresno, California, was founded in 1979 and is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. Central Valley Community Bank operates full-service offices throughout California's San Joaquin Valley and Greater Sacramento regions. Additionally, the Bank operates Commercial Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Central Valley Investment Services are provided by Raymond James Financial, Inc.
Members of Central Valley Community Bancorp's and the Bank's Board of Directors are: Daniel J. Doyle (Independent Director), Daniel N. Cunningham (Vice Chairman), Edwin S. Darden, Jr., F. T. "Tommy" Elliott, IV, Robert J. Flautt, James M. Ford, Gary D. Gall, Steven D. McDonald, Louis C. McMurray, Karen Musson, and William S. Smittcamp. Sidney B. Cox is Director Emeritus.
More information about Central Valley Community Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bank can be found at www.cvcb.com. Also, visit Central Valley Community Bank on Twitter and Facebook.
