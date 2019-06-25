Central Valley Community Bancorp : CVCB Expands Greater Sacramento Team In Gold River And Roseville

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANK EXPANDS

GREATER SACRAMENTO TEAM IN GOLD RIVER AND ROSEVILLE

New Gold River office celebrates Grand Opening with Sweet Fridays through July 19

FRESNO, CALIFORNIA…June 25, 2019… James M. Ford, President and Chief Executive Officer of Central Valley Community Bank (Bank), the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp (Company) (NASDAQ: CVCY), is pleased to announce expanded branch leadership in Greater Sacramento and the opening of a new full-service business banking office in Gold River as of June 3, 2019, located at 11230 Gold Express Drive, Suite 311. The Gold River Grand Opening celebrates local business with Sweet Fridays through July 19.

Nathan Ruiz, Vice President, Deposit Relationship Manager joins the Bank with over 24 years of financial experience and a strong background in business banking and branch operations. He is responsible for expanding the Bank's business banking presence in Roseville and the surrounding communities. Ruiz is located at the Roseville office at 2999 Douglas Blvd., Suite 160, and can be reached directly at (916) 859- 2550.

Jeff Garcia, Vice President, Community Relationship Officer joins the Bank's new Gold River office with over 11 years of branch management experience and a proven passion for identifying and developing new business opportunities. Garcia is responsible for expanding new business relationships in the Gold River, Rancho Cordova and Fair Oaks communities. Garcia can be reached directly at (916) 235- 4588.

The new Gold River business banking office offers numerous customer conveniences, including a newly constructed office in the Village Marketing shopping center, a 24-hour ATM and a depository night drop. Banking hours are Monday - Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. The Gold River direct phone number is (916) 235-4588.

