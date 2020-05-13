Central Valley Community Bancorp : CVCY Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be Broadcasted Online (PDF 38KB)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CONTACT: Debbie Nalchajian-Cohen (559) 222-1322 CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP ANNOUNCES ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE BROADCASTED ONLINE FRESNO, CALIFORNIA…May 13, 2020…The Board of Directors of Central Valley Community Bancorp (Company) (NASDAQ: CVCY), the bank holding company and parent company of Central Valley Community Bank (Bank), headquartered in Fresno, California, announced today that as a COVID-19 precautionary and safety measure, its Wednesday, May 20, 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Annual Meeting) will be broadcasted online. This will permit shareholders to view the Annual Meeting even if they are prohibited from attending in person due to state and local health orders. Only a select group of Company management will be permitted to attend the meeting in person unless general attendance is permitted by federal, state and local health orders and directives. Although shareholders who view the broadcast online will not be considered present at the meeting and will not be counted towards a quorum or permitted to vote during the meeting, they will be permitted to ask questions and continue to be informed. Because the votes of its shareholders are very important, the Company encourages all shareholders to vote in advance of the Annual Meeting in accordance with the proxy materials previously provided. Viewing the Broadcast of the Annual Meeting Viewing the broadcast will begin at 4:45 p.m. PDT on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 and will remain available throughout the meeting at the following link: www.meetingcenter.io/254360703. If you are a holder of record of common stock of Central Valley Community Bancorp at the close of business on May 15, 2020 (the Record Date) (i.e., you held your shares in your own name as reflected in the records of our transfer agent, Computershare) and would like to ask a question during the meeting, you will need to enter your 15-digit control number on the Proxy Card or Notice of Availability of Proxy Materials previously mailed to you. If you have misplaced your -more-

Central Valley Community Bancorp - Page 2 15-digit control number, please contact Computershare at (877) 373-6374 prior to the Annual Meeting to obtain another number. The meeting password for shareholders of record is CVCY2020. For convenience online access to Central Valley Community Bancorp proxy materials is available at www.edocumentview.com/CVCY. If you are not a shareholder and would like to view the broadcast in listen-only mode, click on this link www.meetingcenter.io/254360703, click Join, select "I am a Guest," enter information requested, and select Enter to join the Annual Meeting. Please note that "Guests" will not have the ability to ask questions during the Annual Meeting. Viewing as a Beneficial Owner If you are viewing the broadcast of the meeting as a beneficial holder of common stock, please contact Computershare at (877) 373-6374 for more information prior to the Annual Meeting. Asking Questions during the Meeting If you are a shareholder of record or registered beneficial owner, questions may be submitted by accessing the meeting center and clicking on the message icon in the upper right hand corner of the page. To return to the main page, click the "i" icon at the top of the screen. Management of the Company will choose which questions they will answer within their discretion. Voting Shares You will not be able to vote your shares remotely during the Annual Meeting and may not be permitted to attend in person if prohibited by state and local health orders. Your vote is important. We ask that you submit your proxy in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials to ensure that your shares are represented. If you are prohibited from attending the Annual Meeting in person by state or local health orders, you will not be able to vote in person or rescind your proxy during the Annual Meeting. About Central Valley Community Bank Central Valley Community Bancorp trades on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the symbol CVCY. Central Valley Community Bank, headquartered in Fresno, California, was founded in 1979 opening to the public in January 1980, and is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. Central Valley Community Bank operates full-service offices throughout California's San Joaquin Valley and Greater Sacramento regions. Additionally, the Bank operates Commercial Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Central Valley Investment Services are provided by Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Central Valley Community Bancorp - Page 3 Members of Central Valley Community Bancorp's and the Bank's Board of Directors are: Daniel J. Doyle (Chairman), Daniel N. Cunningham (Vice Chairman), Edwin S. Darden, Jr., F. T. "Tommy" Elliott, IV, Robert J. Flautt, James M. Ford, Gary D. Gall, Steven D. McDonald, Louis C. McMurray, Karen Musson, Dorothea D. Silva and William S. Smittcamp. Sidney B. Cox is Director Emeritus. More information about Central Valley Community Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bank can be found at www.cvcb.com. Also, visit Central Valley Community Bank on Twitter and Facebook. ### Forward-lookingStatements- Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are forward-looking in nature and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to (1) significant increases in competitive pressure in the banking industry; (2) the impact of changes in interest rates; (3) a decline in economic conditions in the Central Valley and the Greater Sacramento Region; (4) the Company's ability to continue its internal growth at historical rates; (5) the Company's ability to maintain its net interest margin; (6) the decline in quality of the Company's earning assets; (7) a decline in credit quality; changes in the regulatory environment; (9) fluctuations in the real estate market; (10) changes in business conditions and inflation; (11) changes in securities markets (12) risks associated with acquisitions, relating to difficulty in integrating combined operations and related negative impact on earnings, and incurrence of substantial expenses; (13) political developments, uncertainties or instability, catastrophic events, acts of war or terrorism, or natural disasters, such as earthquakes, drought, pandemic diseases or extreme weather events, any of which may affect services we use or affect our customers, employees or third parties with which we conduct business; (14) the rapidly changing uncertainties related to the Covid-19 pandemic including, but not limited to, the potential adverse effect of the pandemic on the economy, our employees and customers, and our financial performance; and (15) the other risks set forth in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Therefore, the information set forth in such forward-looking statements should be carefully considered when evaluating the business prospects of the Company.