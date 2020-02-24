Central Valley Community Bancorp : CVCY Announces Board Member Retirement (PDF 56KB)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Debbie Nalchajian-Cohen (559) 222-1322

CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP ANNOUNCES

BOARD MEMBER RETIREMENT

FRESNO, CALIFORNIA…February 24, 2020…The Board of Directors of Central Valley Community Bancorp (Company) (NASDAQ: CVCY), the bank holding company and parent company of Central Valley Community Bank (Bank), headquartered in Fresno, California, announced today the retirement of Board Member, Edwin "Ed" S. Darden, Jr. after 19 years of service, effective May 18, 2020.

Through the leadership of the hands-on Board of Directors, the Company has grown steadily and sensibly for forty years, while keeping pace with the needs of its clients and the communities it serves. During Darden's leadership on the Board, he served on a variety of committees and has been active in helping oversee the Bank's growth, which has reached nearly $1.6 billion in assets as of December 31, 2019, and includes 20 Banking Centers located throughout the San Joaquin Valley and Greater Sacramento regions.

"On behalf of all our Directors, we thank Ed for his many years of service on our Board in which we have benefited from his strong business acumen, commitment to the communities we represent and his deep appreciation for our team over the past 19 years," Daniel J. Doyle, Chairman of the Board for Central Valley Community Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bank.

Since joining the Board in 2001, Darden's business and marketplace knowledge as a business owner and architect, his support to the nonprofit organizations where the Bank has invested team member time and financial resources, and his deep care of the team has been greatly appreciated.

Darden's career includes serving as principal of Darden Architects; a well-respected architectural firm founded by his father in Fresno, California, that provides professional services for education, medical and other commercial projects in the San Joaquin Valley. He received his

