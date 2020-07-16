Centrale del Latte d'Italia S p A : Appointment by co-optation of a new Board Director

Log in
07/16/2020 | 11:16am EDT

APPOINTMENT BY CO-OPTATION OF A NEW BOARD DIRECTOR

  • COMPLETION OF MERGER BY INCORPORATION OF CENTRALE DEL LATTE DELLA TOSCANA AND CENTRALE DEL LATTE DI VICENZA INTO CENTRALE DEL LATTE D'ITALIA
  • INSTITUTION OF SECONDARY REGISTERED OFFICE IN FLORENCE
  • APPOINTMENT OF MARCO MASSACCESI AS DIRECTOR GENERAL

Turin, 16 July 2020 - The Board of Directors of Centrale del Latte d'Italia S.p.A. (the 'Company'), which met today, appointed by co-optation, pursuant to art.13 of the current Articles of Association, Prof. Anna Claudia Pellicelli, born in Modena on 3 June 1965, tax code PLLNCL65H43F257X, as a non-executive and independent director.

Prof. Pellicelli holds the role of Director of the Masters Degree in Marketing, Sales & Digital Communication and of the Masters Degree in Marketing, Sales & Management of the Food Industry at the University of Turin. Prof. Pellicelli is also Visiting Professor at the Autonomous University of Barcelona and at the Paris Nanterre University and South Champagne Business School.

The Company believes that the skills Prof. Pellicelli are of absolute relevance for the company given the plans for development and commercial and marketing investments planned for the near future.

The appointment follows the resignation on 29 June 2020, with immediate effect, of the independent director Antonella Mansi.

Merger by incorporation

We also inform you that, today, the merger by incorporation of Centrale del Latte della Toscana S.p.A. and Centrale del Latte di Vicenza S.p.A. was successfully completed.

The effects of the merger deed, in addition to simplifying the Group's structure, will generate benefits and cost savings estimated at around € 3 million per year.

Institution of secondary registered office in Florence

The Board of Directors approved the establishment of the secondary office in the City of Florence, in via dell'Olmatello n.20, with consequent modification of the first paragraph of article 2 of the current Articles of Association.

Appointment of Marco Massaccesi as Director General

The Board of Directors also resolved to appoint Marco Massaccesi, born in Genoa on December 21, 1959, tax code MSSMRC59T21D969D, as manager responsible for the secondary registered office and Director General of the Company.

Disclaimer

Centrale del Latte d'Italia S.p.A. published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 15:15:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Financials
Sales 2020 178 M 203 M 203 M
Net income 2020 -3,96 M -4,53 M -4,53 M
Net Debt 2020 84,2 M 96,3 M 96,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -9,14x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 35,8 M 40,9 M 41,0 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 260
Free-Float 29,9%
Chart CENTRALE DEL LATTE D'ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Centrale del Latte d'Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRALE DEL LATTE D'ITALI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 2,56 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Riccardo Pozzoli Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Giuseppe Bodrero Chief Financial Officer
Adele Artom Non-Executive Director
Elsa Fornero Independent Non-Executive Director
Maurizio Macchiavello Executive Director & CEO-Centro Latte Rapallo Unit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRALE DEL LATTE D'ITALIA S.P.A.5.79%41
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.6.98%30 860
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED66.34%18 045
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED7.30%17 679
THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED34.89%10 244
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.41%9 624
