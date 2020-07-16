Centrale del Latte d'Italia S p A : Appointment by co-optation of a new Board Director

APPOINTMENT BY CO-OPTATION OF A NEW BOARD DIRECTOR

COMPLETION OF MERGER BY INCORPORATION OF CENTRALE DEL LATTE DELLA TOSCANA AND CENTRALE DEL LATTE DI VICENZA INTO CENTRALE DEL LATTE D'ITALIA

INSTITUTION OF SECONDARY REGISTERED OFFICE IN FLORENCE

APPOINTMENT OF MARCO MASSACCESI AS DIRECTOR GENERAL

Turin, 16 July 2020 - The Board of Directors of Centrale del Latte d'Italia S.p.A. (the 'Company'), which met today, appointed by co-optation, pursuant to art.13 of the current Articles of Association, Prof. Anna Claudia Pellicelli, born in Modena on 3 June 1965, tax code PLLNCL65H43F257X, as a non-executive and independent director.

Prof. Pellicelli holds the role of Director of the Masters Degree in Marketing, Sales & Digital Communication and of the Masters Degree in Marketing, Sales & Management of the Food Industry at the University of Turin. Prof. Pellicelli is also Visiting Professor at the Autonomous University of Barcelona and at the Paris Nanterre University and South Champagne Business School.

The Company believes that the skills Prof. Pellicelli are of absolute relevance for the company given the plans for development and commercial and marketing investments planned for the near future.

The appointment follows the resignation on 29 June 2020, with immediate effect, of the independent director Antonella Mansi.

Merger by incorporation

We also inform you that, today, the merger by incorporation of Centrale del Latte della Toscana S.p.A. and Centrale del Latte di Vicenza S.p.A. was successfully completed.

The effects of the merger deed, in addition to simplifying the Group's structure, will generate benefits and cost savings estimated at around € 3 million per year.

Institution of secondary registered office in Florence

The Board of Directors approved the establishment of the secondary office in the City of Florence, in via dell'Olmatello n.20, with consequent modification of the first paragraph of article 2 of the current Articles of Association.

Appointment of Marco Massaccesi as Director General

The Board of Directors also resolved to appoint Marco Massaccesi, born in Genoa on December 21, 1959, tax code MSSMRC59T21D969D, as manager responsible for the secondary registered office and Director General of the Company.