Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  CentralNic Group Plc    CNIC   GB00BCCW4X83

CENTRALNIC GROUP PLC

(CNIC)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote London Stock Exchange - 03/31
80.5 GBp   +7.33%
02:11aCENTRALNIC : Leadership Restructure, New Hires, Director Change
PU
03/19CENTRALNIC : Release of FY2019 figures of Team Internet AG
PU
03/13CENTRALNIC : Director's Dealings
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CentralNic : Leadership Restructure, New Hires, Director Change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 02:11am EDT

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via the Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

1st April 2020

CentralNic Group plc

('CentralNic' or the 'Company', or the 'Group')

Internal Leadership Restructuring, New Appointments

and Directorate Change

CentralNic Group PLC (AIM: CNIC), a global internet platform company that derives revenue from the subscription sales of internet domain names and internet services, is pleased to announce an internal leadership restructuring, including key new appointments. The new structure reflects the Company's strategy of deploying specialist teams and platforms for each customer type, to drive global expansion, whilst drawing on a common core of shared services under a uniting set of values, policies and objectives.

NEW HIRES

Tracey Hicklinghas been recruited as the Chief People Officer, responsible for making CentraNic Group an inspiring workplace for global talent, ensuring that the Company's structure, leadership and people are aligned, motivated and engaged to achieve corporate objectives. After starting her career at Deloitte Human Capital Services, Tracey was Global Head of HR for the Management Consulting arm of Cap Gemini and most recently SVP of People, PR and Administration for Shionogi Europe.

Robbie Birknerhas been recruited as the Head of Reseller Division, joining CentralNic with 20 years of experience in the domain industry. His former roles include: Director of Sales and International Business at Key-Systems (now a CentralNic subsidiary); Director of Global Domains and General Manager, Canada, of Hostway Corporation; General Manager of DomainPeople; Director of International Sales for the .ME registry; and founding partner in Hexonet (now a CentralNic subsidiary). In his new role, Robbie has oversight of CentralNic's international reseller platform businesses, including Key-Systems, Hexonet, PartnerGate and Toweb.

NEW APPOINTMENTS

Oliver Frieshas been appointed Head of Shared Services, in which role he oversees technology and other shared services for the Reseller, Retail, Registry Solutions and Brand Services business. Oliver brings over 17 years of experience in technical and management roles and will be overseeing key activities around infrastructure, systems, development, support and domain procurement. He was previously CTO of CentralNic subsidiary Key-Systems and has played a key role in shaping the technical solutions as well as helping the company to grow and evolve. He formerly worked in the Telecommunication sector as a software developer and project manager.

Stuart Fullerhas been appointed as the Head of Brand Servicesdivision, which delivers domain portfolio management and brand protection services to Corporate clients globally, as well as retaining certain group-wide commercial operations responsibilities. Stuart brings over 14 years of experience in the industry and joined CentralNic three years ago as Group Commercial Director, after eleven years at corporate domain name management and brand protection firm NetNames (formerly Group NBT). His earlier career was in the telco industry, with Cable and Wireless and other leading companies.

Gavin Brownhas been appointed Head ofRegistry Solutions, providing registry software and managed services to country code Top-Level Domain names globally, as well as being the world's leading distributor of new Top-Level Domains, with over 47% global market share. Gavin brings over 20 years of experience and is CentralNic's longest-serving employee. He will also retain his role as Chief Innovation Officer for the Group. Before taking that role in 2019, Gavin was CTO of CentralNic for fourteen years.

Tony Kimhas been appointed as the Head of Product, responsible for managing the new product selection and onboarding process across Group companies. Tony has over 18 years of experience in the industry, and was formerly Manager of CentralNic's Hexonet reseller business, which he co-founded in 2009. He was previously General Manager at Hostway Canada and Director of Product Developer for Hostway Corp USA.

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

Alex Siffrinhas decided it is time for a new challenge and will step down from his role as COO, as well as his board position. As founder of Key-Systems (later KeyDrive) Alex joined CentralNic when the reverse takeover of KeyDrive took place on 2 August 2018. He joined the board of CentralNic on 30 July 2019.

Ben Crawford, CentralNic CEO, commented: 'I take great pleasure in welcoming our new hires and appointees into their new roles and I am confident we have the best team in place to maintain our track record of growth. In these difficult times, these new hires and changes reflect our confidence in the robustness of our business, providing domain names and internet services to millions of customers globally; a core infrastructure that enables the functioning of email and websites and some of the most important communication tools between work colleagues and between companies and their customers.'

For Further Information:

CentralNic Group Plc

Ben Crawford, Chief Executive Officer

Don Baladasan, Group Managing Director

Michael Riedl, Chief Financial Officer

+44 (0) 203 388 0600

Zeus Capital Limited (NOMAD and Joint Broker)

Nick Cowles / Jamie Peel (Corporate Finance)

John Goold / Rupert Woolfenden

(Institutional Sales)

+44 (0) 161 831 1512

+44 (0) 203 829 5000

Stifel (Joint Broker)

Fred Walsh / Alex Price

+44 (0)20 7710 7600

Newgate Communications (for Media)

Bob Huxford / Tom Carnegie

+44 (0) 203 757 6880

centralnic@newgatecomms.com

About CentralNic Group plc

CentralNic (AIM: CNIC) is a London-based AIM-listed company which drives the growth of the global digital economy by developing and managing software platforms allowing businesses globally to buy subscriptions to domain names, used for their own websites and email, as well as for protecting their brands online. Its core growth strategy is identifying and acquiring cash-generative businesses in its industry with annuity revenue streams and exposure to growth markets and migrating them onto the CentralNic software and operating platforms.

CentralNic operates globally with customers in almost every country in the world. It earns recurring revenues from the worldwide sales of internet domain names and other services on an annual subscription basis.

For more information please visit: www.centralnicgroup.com

Disclaimer

CentralNic Group plc published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2020 06:10:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CENTRALNIC GROUP PLC
02:11aCENTRALNIC : Leadership Restructure, New Hires, Director Change
PU
03/19CENTRALNIC : Release of FY2019 figures of Team Internet AG
PU
03/13CENTRALNIC : Director's Dealings
PU
03/10CENTRALNIC : Share Awards and exercise of Options
PU
02/07CENTRALNIC : Directors' Dealings
PU
01/16CENTRALNIC : Directors' Dealings
PU
2019CENTRALNIC : Completion of the acquisition of Team Internet AG
PU
2019CENTRALNIC : Board Changes
PU
2019CENTRALNIC GROUP PLC : Q3 2019 Highlights
AQ
2019CENTRALNIC : Bond Admitted to Trading on Oslo Stock Exchange
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 96,4 M
EBIT 2019 14,1 M
Net income 2019 -0,20 M
Debt 2019 61,7 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -78,8x
P/E ratio 2020 -316x
EV / Sales2019 2,16x
EV / Sales2020 1,26x
Capitalization 147 M
Chart CENTRALNIC GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
CentralNic Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRALNIC GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 192,00  GBp
Last Close Price 80,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 139%
Spread / Average Target 139%
Spread / Lowest Target 139%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin Peter Crawford Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Donald Ahelan Baladasan Group Managing Director & Non-Executive Director
Iain McDonald Non-Executive Chairman
Alexander Oskar Siffrin Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael Christian Riedl Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRALNIC GROUP PLC-10.56%183
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED1.29%465 826
NETFLIX, INC.16.05%164 772
NASPERS LIMITED2.74%63 056
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-6.12%48 226
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-18.80%22 560
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group