CentralNic : Share Awards and exercise of Options

CentralNic announces that on 10 March 2020 it has made awards over ordinary shares of £0.001 each ('Ordinary Shares') under the CentralNic Group plc Long Term Incentive Plan and the CentralNic Group plc Share Option Plan (the 'LTIP' and 'SOP') to Group employees including persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs') of CentralNic ('Awards').
Grant of Awards
PDMR
Type of Award
Number of Ordinary Shares subject to Award
Exercise Price
Ben Crawford
LTIP Award
3,024,656
Nil
Don Baladasan
LTIP Award
2,638,356
Nil
Michael Riedl
LTIP Award
2,079,450
Nil
Michael Riedl
LTIP Award
159,748
Nil
Iain McDonald
SOP Award
500,000
Nil
The structure of the Awards is designed as a program of awards over a five year period ('Award Period') which the Board believes will reward and incentivise the Executives to deliver further sustainable and managed growth for the Company, as well as providing a strong retention tool.The Awards will be subject to stretching performance targets based on total shareholder return and EBITDA growth. Subject to achievement of these targets and their remaining in employment with CentralNic, theAwards vest in three separate tranches as set out in the table below. The base pricing for all targets are calculated at the average share price for the three months to January 1 each year.
Award Period
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY24
Total
Ben Crawford
Tranche 1
3 years ended Dec 22
336,073
336,073
336,073
1,008,219
Tranche 2
3 years ended Dec 23
336,073
336,073
336,073
1,008,219
Tranche 3
3 years ended Dec 24
336,073
336,073
336,072
1,008,218
Don Baladasan
Tranche 1
3 years ended Dec 22
293,151
293,151
293,150
879,452
Tranche 2
3 years ended Dec 23
293,151
293,151
293,150
879,452
Tranche 3
3 years ended Dec 24
293,151
293,151
293,150
879,452
Michael Riedl
Tranche 1
3 years ended Dec 22
231,050
231,050
231,050
693,150
Tranche 2
3 years ended Dec 23
231,050
231,050
231,050
693,150
Tranche 3
3 years ended Dec 24
231,050
231,050
231,050
693,150
The SOP Award granted to Iain McDonald will vest three years from the date of grant of the option (subject to the rules of the SOP).
The Awards granted to certain other participants were granted as nil-cost options under the terms of the LTIP and/or the SOP (as relevant) over a total of 1,935,834 Ordinary Shares. The Awards under the LTIP and SOP, including the second LTIP option awarded to Michael Riedl under his original contract from 2018, vest in three tranches, on the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of grant subject to the continued service of the Award holder.
Exercise of Options
CentralNic further announces the exercise by the following PDMR of share options previously granted by the Company ('Options):
PDMR
Number of Ordinary Shares acquired on exercise of Options
Date of grant of Option
Michael Riedl
48,611
1 August 2019
The table below summarising the total number of Ordinary Shares under options held by the Directors as at the date of this announcement:
Director
Number of Ordinary Share subject to options
Vesting date
Exercise price per Ordinary Share
Ben Crawford
1,316,000
1 September 2016
£0.10
Ben Crawford
850,000
1 September 2016
£0.57
Ben Crawford
2,500,000
16 July 2021
Nil
Ben Crawford
1,008,219
1 March 2021 - 1 March 2023
Nil
Ben Crawford
1,008,219
1 March 2022 - 1 March 2024
Nil
Ben Crawford
1,008,218
1 March 2023 - 1 March 2025
Nil
Don Baladasan
2,000,000
16 July 2021
Nil
Don Baladasan
879,452
1 March 2021 - 1 March 2023
Nil
Don Baladasan
879,452
1 March 2022 - 1 March 2024
Nil
Don Baladasan
879,452
1 March 2023 - 1 March 2025
Nil
Thomas Rickert
88,000
2 September 2016
£0.57
Thomas Rickert
350,000
3 February 2019
£0.40
Tom Pridmore
88,000
2 September 2016
£0.57
Tom Pridmore
350,000
3 February 2019
£0.40
Mike Turner
750,000
15 September 2018
£0.40
Iain McDonald
350,000
26 October 2018
£0.40
Iain McDonald
500,000
10 March 2023
Nil
Michael Riedl
97,222
1 January 2022
Nil
Michael Riedl
159,748
1 January 2023
Nil
Michael Riedl
693,150
1 March 2021 - 1 March 2023
Nil
Michael Riedl
693,150
1 March 2022 - 1 March 2024
Nil
Michael Riedl
693,150
1 March 2023 - 1 March 2025
Nil
A total number of 21,963,449 Ordinary Shares are held under options granted to all employees and Directors of the CentralNic group.
Issue of Ordinary Shares
CentralNic further announces that it has issued and allotted 3,138,356 Ordinary Shares in connection with awards previously made in order to satisfy these Awards and which will be held jointly by the participant and RBC Cees Trustee Limited ('RBC') the trustee of the CentralNic Employee Benefit Trust ('EBT'). All dividend and voting rights attaching to these Ordinary Shares are waived whilst unvested.
PDMR
Date of grant of Award
Number of Ordinary Shares subject to Award
Don Baladasan
10 March 2020
2,638,356
Iain McDonald
10 March 2020
500,000
Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the admission of the Ordinary Shares which are expected to be admitted to trading on 13 March 2020. Following the admission, the Company will have 188,843,484 Ordinary Shares in issue.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Ben Crawford
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
CentralNic Group plc
b)
LEI
213800M4IINBWMXEKV82
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.001
GB00BCCW4X83
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of a nil-cost option under the LTIP
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
0p
3,024,656
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A - single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
10 March 2020
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, AIM
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Don Baladasan
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Managing Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
CentralNic Group plc
b)
LEI
213800M4IINBWMXEKV82
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.001
GB00BCCW4X83
b)
Nature of the transaction
Issue of a nil-cost award under the LTIP
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
0p
2,638,356
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A - single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
10 March 2020
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, AIM
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Michael Riedl
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CFO
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
CentralNic Group plc
b)
LEI
213800M4IINBWMXEKV82
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.001
GB00BCCW4X83
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of a nil-cost options under the LTIP
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
0p
op
2,079,450
159,748
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A - single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
10 March 2020
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, AIM
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Michael Riedl
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CFO
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
CentralNic Group plc
b)
LEI
213800M4IINBWMXEKV82
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.001
GB00BCCW4X83
b)
Nature of the transaction
Exercise of share options and sale of resulting Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Exercise of share option
Price(s)
Volume(s)
op
48,611
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A - single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
10 March 2020
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, AIM
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Iain McDonald
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-executive director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
CentralNic Group plc
b)
LEI
213800M4IINBWMXEKV82
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.001
GB00BCCW4X83
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of joint ownership interest in ordinary shares in connection with option granted on10 March 2020
