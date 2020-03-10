CentralNic : Share Awards and exercise of Options 0 03/10/2020 | 03:34am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 10 March 2020 CentralNic Group plc ('CentralNic' or the 'Company') (AIM: CNIC) Share Awards and exercise of Options CentralNic announces that on 10 March 2020 it has made awards over ordinary shares of £0.001 each ('Ordinary Shares') under the CentralNic Group plc Long Term Incentive Plan and the CentralNic Group plc Share Option Plan (the 'LTIP' and 'SOP') to Group employees including persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs') of CentralNic ('Awards'). Grant of Awards PDMR Type of Award Number of Ordinary Shares subject to Award Exercise Price Ben Crawford LTIP Award 3,024,656 Nil Don Baladasan LTIP Award 2,638,356 Nil Michael Riedl LTIP Award 2,079,450 Nil Michael Riedl LTIP Award 159,748 Nil Iain McDonald SOP Award 500,000 Nil The structure of the Awards is designed as a program of awards over a five year period ('Award Period') which the Board believes will reward and incentivise the Executives to deliver further sustainable and managed growth for the Company, as well as providing a strong retention tool. The Awards will be subject to stretching performance targets based on total shareholder return and EBITDA growth. Subject to achievement of these targets and their remaining in employment with CentralNic, the Awards vest in three separate tranches as set out in the table below. The base pricing for all targets are calculated at the average share price for the three months to January 1 each year. Award Period FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 Total Ben Crawford Tranche 1 3 years ended Dec 22 336,073 336,073 336,073 1,008,219 Tranche 2 3 years ended Dec 23 336,073 336,073 336,073 1,008,219 Tranche 3 3 years ended Dec 24 336,073 336,073 336,072 1,008,218 Don Baladasan Tranche 1 3 years ended Dec 22 293,151 293,151 293,150 879,452 Tranche 2 3 years ended Dec 23 293,151 293,151 293,150 879,452 Tranche 3 3 years ended Dec 24 293,151 293,151 293,150 879,452 Michael Riedl Tranche 1 3 years ended Dec 22 231,050 231,050 231,050 693,150 Tranche 2 3 years ended Dec 23 231,050 231,050 231,050 693,150 Tranche 3 3 years ended Dec 24 231,050 231,050 231,050 693,150 The SOP Award granted to Iain McDonald will vest three years from the date of grant of the option (subject to the rules of the SOP). The Awards granted to certain other participants were granted as nil-cost options under the terms of the LTIP and/or the SOP (as relevant) over a total of 1,935,834 Ordinary Shares. The Awards under the LTIP and SOP, including the second LTIP option awarded to Michael Riedl under his original contract from 2018, vest in three tranches, on the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of grant subject to the continued service of the Award holder. Exercise of Options CentralNic further announces the exercise by the following PDMR of share options previously granted by the Company (' Options ): PDMR Number of Ordinary Shares acquired on exercise of Options Date of grant of Option Michael Riedl 48,611 1 August 2019 The table below summarising the total number of Ordinary Shares under options held by the Directors as at the date of this announcement: Director Number of Ordinary Share subject to options Vesting date Exercise price per Ordinary Share Ben Crawford 1,316,000 1 September 2016 £0.10 Ben Crawford 850,000 1 September 2016 £0.57 Ben Crawford 2,500,000 16 July 2021 Nil Ben Crawford 1,008,219 1 March 2021 - 1 March 2023 Nil Ben Crawford 1,008,219 1 March 2022 - 1 March 2024 Nil Ben Crawford 1,008,218 1 March 2023 - 1 March 2025 Nil Don Baladasan 2,000,000 16 July 2021 Nil Don Baladasan 879,452 1 March 2021 - 1 March 2023 Nil Don Baladasan 879,452 1 March 2022 - 1 March 2024 Nil Don Baladasan 879,452 1 March 2023 - 1 March 2025 Nil Thomas Rickert 88,000 2 September 2016 £0.57 Thomas Rickert 350,000 3 February 2019 £0.40 Tom Pridmore 88,000 2 September 2016 £0.57 Tom Pridmore 350,000 3 February 2019 £0.40 Mike Turner 750,000 15 September 2018 £0.40 Iain McDonald 350,000 26 October 2018 £0.40 Iain McDonald 500,000 10 March 2023 Nil Michael Riedl 97,222 1 January 2022 Nil Michael Riedl 159,748 1 January 2023 Nil Michael Riedl 693,150 1 March 2021 - 1 March 2023 Nil Michael Riedl 693,150 1 March 2022 - 1 March 2024 Nil Michael Riedl 693,150 1 March 2023 - 1 March 2025 Nil A total number of 21,963,449 Ordinary Shares are held under options granted to all employees and Directors of the CentralNic group. Issue of Ordinary Shares CentralNic further announces that it has issued and allotted 3,138,356 Ordinary Shares in connection with awards previously made in order to satisfy these Awards and which will be held jointly by the participant and RBC Cees Trustee Limited (' RBC ') the trustee of the CentralNic Employee Benefit Trust (' EBT '). All dividend and voting rights attaching to these Ordinary Shares are waived whilst unvested. PDMR Date of grant of Award Number of Ordinary Shares subject to Award Don Baladasan 10 March 2020 2,638,356 Iain McDonald 10 March 2020 500,000 Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the admission of the Ordinary Shares which are expected to be admitted to trading on 13 March 2020. Following the admission, the Company will have 188,843,484 Ordinary Shares in issue. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ben Crawford 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name CentralNic Group plc b) LEI 213800M4IINBWMXEKV82

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.001 GB00BCCW4X83 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a nil-cost option under the LTIP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0p 3,024,656 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 10 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Don Baladasan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Managing Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name CentralNic Group plc b) LEI 213800M4IINBWMXEKV82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.001 GB00BCCW4X83 b) Nature of the transaction Issue of a nil-cost award under the LTIP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0p 2,638,356 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 10 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Michael Riedl 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name CentralNic Group plc b) LEI 213800M4IINBWMXEKV82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.001 GB00BCCW4X83 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a nil-cost options under the LTIP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0p op 2,079,450 159,748 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 10 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Michael Riedl 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name CentralNic Group plc b) LEI 213800M4IINBWMXEKV82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.001 GB00BCCW4X83 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of share options and sale of resulting Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Exercise of share option Price(s) Volume(s) op 48,611 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 10 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Iain McDonald 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name CentralNic Group plc b) LEI 213800M4IINBWMXEKV82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; For further information: CentralNic Group Plc Ben Crawford, Chief Executive Officer Don Baladasan, Group Managing Director Michael Riedl, Group Financial Director Tel: +44 (0) 203 388 0600 Zeus Capital Limited (NOMAD and Joint Broker) Nick Cowles / Jamie Peel (Corporate Finance) John Goold / Rupert Woolfenden (Institutional Sales) Tel: +44 (0) 161 831 1512 Tel: +44 (0) 20 3829 5000 Stifel (Joint Broker) Fred Walsh / Neil Shah / Alex Price Tel: +44 (0)20 7710 7600 Newgate Communications (for Media) Bob Huxford Tom Carnegie Tel: +44 (0) 203 757 6880 centralnic@newgatecomms.com

