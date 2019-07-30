Log in
Centralnic : Board Appointment

07/30/2019 | 02:35am EDT

30 July 2019

CentralNic Group plc

('CentralNic' or the 'Company')

Board Appointment

CentralNic Group PLC (AIM: CNIC), the global internet platform that derives revenue from the subscription sales of internet domain names, is pleased to announce that Alexander Oskar Siffrin ('Alex'), the Company's Chief Operating Officer (COO) has been appointed to the Company's board with immediate effect.

Alex, 42, founded Key-Systems in 1998,whilst still a student of physics and computer science at the Saarland University, Germany. As CEO of Key-Systems (later KeyDrive) for over 20 years, he was responsible for the corporate and operational strategy of the business, overseeing its organic and acquisitive growth.

KeyDrive was acquired by CentralNic through a reverse takeover that completed on 2 August 2018, at which point Alex was appointed CentralNic's Group Chief Operating Officer. He is currently responsible for the management of all operations and technical staff at the Company.

Alex is also Managing Partner of inter.services GmbH, a holding and investment company, which is the largest holder of CentralNic shares, being 35,391,585, or 19.87% of CentralNic's ordinary share capital.

Ben Crawford, CentralNic CEO, commented: 'I take great pleasure in welcoming Alex to the Board of CentralNic, who, as our largest shareholder and COO, is clearly committed to the success of the Company. A recognised pioneer and leader in the domain name industry, Alex's more than two decades of experience have brought significant value to CentralNic's management team over the past year, and will prove invaluable to the Board.'

Alex Siffrin, CentralNic COO, commented: 'I am delighted to be joining the Board of CentralNic at this time. The domain name industry is at an exciting stage of development and CentralNic is playing an integral role as a leading global consolidator. We are witnessing numerous opportunities for growth at present and I am confident that my experience as part of the CentralNic Board will be beneficial in helping realise our considerable potential.'

Additional Information

In accordance with the AIM Rules, the following information required to be disclosed in relation to Alex Siffrin is set out below. Other than this information, there is no further information required to be disclosed under paragraph (g) of Schedule Two of the AIM Rules.

Full name and age

Alexander Oskar Siffrin, born September 6th 1976

Current beneficial shareholding in the Company

Alex Siffrin is Managing Partner of inter.services GmbH which is the largest registered holder of 35,391,585, representing approximately 19.87% of CentralNic's ordinary share capital.

Current Directorships

Moniker.com Inc.

PTS GmbH

KeyDrive S.A.

SkyWay DataCenter GmbH

Key-Systems GmbH

inter.services GmbH

Moniker Online Services LLC

Previous Directorships

WHOISPROXY.COM Limited

For further information:

CentralNic Group Plc

Ben Crawford, Chief Executive Officer

Don Baladasan, Group Managing Director

Michael Riedl, Chief Financial Officer

+44 (0) 203 388 0600

Zeus Capital Limited (NOMAD and Joint Broker)

Nick Cowles / Jamie Peel (Corporate Finance)

John Goold / Rupert Woolfenden

(Institutional Sales)

+44 (0) 161 831 1512

+44 (0) 203 829 5000

Stifel (Joint Broker)

Fred Walsh / Neil Shah / Alex Price

+44 (0)20 7710 7600

Newgate Communications (for Media)

Bob Huxford

Tom Carnegie

+44 (0) 203 757 6880

centralnic@newgatecomms.com

About CentralNic Group plc

CentralNic (AIM: CNIC) is a London-based AIM-listed company which drives the growth of the global digital economy by developing and managing software platforms allowing businesses globally to buy subscriptions to domain names, used for their own websites and email, as well as for protecting their brands online. Its core growth strategy is identifying and acquiring cash-generative businesses in its industry with annuity revenue streams and exposure to growth markets and migrating them onto the CentralNic software and operating platforms.

CentralNic operates globally with customers in almost every country in the world. It earns recurring revenues from the worldwide sales of internet domain names and other services on an annual subscription basis.

For more information please visit: www.centralnicgroup.com

Disclaimer

CentralNic Group plc published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 06:34:09 UTC
