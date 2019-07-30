Centralnic : Board Appointment

30 July 2019

CentralNic Group plc

('CentralNic' or the 'Company')

Board Appointment

CentralNic Group PLC (AIM: CNIC), the global internet platform that derives revenue from the subscription sales of internet domain names, is pleased to announce that Alexander Oskar Siffrin ('Alex'), the Company's Chief Operating Officer (COO) has been appointed to the Company's board with immediate effect.

Alex, 42, founded Key-Systems in 1998,whilst still a student of physics and computer science at the Saarland University, Germany. As CEO of Key-Systems (later KeyDrive) for over 20 years, he was responsible for the corporate and operational strategy of the business, overseeing its organic and acquisitive growth.

KeyDrive was acquired by CentralNic through a reverse takeover that completed on 2 August 2018, at which point Alex was appointed CentralNic's Group Chief Operating Officer. He is currently responsible for the management of all operations and technical staff at the Company.

Alex is also Managing Partner of inter.services GmbH, a holding and investment company, which is the largest holder of CentralNic shares, being 35,391,585, or 19.87% of CentralNic's ordinary share capital.

Ben Crawford, CentralNic CEO, commented: 'I take great pleasure in welcoming Alex to the Board of CentralNic, who, as our largest shareholder and COO, is clearly committed to the success of the Company. A recognised pioneer and leader in the domain name industry, Alex's more than two decades of experience have brought significant value to CentralNic's management team over the past year, and will prove invaluable to the Board.'

Alex Siffrin, CentralNic COO, commented: 'I am delighted to be joining the Board of CentralNic at this time. The domain name industry is at an exciting stage of development and CentralNic is playing an integral role as a leading global consolidator. We are witnessing numerous opportunities for growth at present and I am confident that my experience as part of the CentralNic Board will be beneficial in helping realise our considerable potential.'

Additional Information

In accordance with the AIM Rules, the following information required to be disclosed in relation to Alex Siffrin is set out below. Other than this information, there is no further information required to be disclosed under paragraph (g) of Schedule Two of the AIM Rules.

Full name and age

Alexander Oskar Siffrin, born September 6th 1976

Current beneficial shareholding in the Company

Alex Siffrin is Managing Partner of inter.services GmbH which is the largest registered holder of 35,391,585, representing approximately 19.87% of CentralNic's ordinary share capital.

Current Directorships

Moniker.com Inc.

PTS GmbH

KeyDrive S.A.

SkyWay DataCenter GmbH

Key-Systems GmbH

inter.services GmbH

Moniker Online Services LLC

Previous Directorships

WHOISPROXY.COM Limited

For further information:

