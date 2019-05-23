Log in
Centralnic : Fixed Income Investor Meetings

05/23/2019 | 02:38am EDT

23 May 2019

CentralNic Group plc

('CentralNic' or 'the Company' or 'the Group')

Acquisition of TPP Wholesale

CentralNic Group plc to conduct fixed income investor meetings

CentralNic Group PLC (AIM: CNIC), announced on 20 May 2019 that it has entered into a conditional agreement to acquire the Sydney-based business TPP Wholesale, the leading platform for resellers of domain names and hosting in Australasia, for a headline consideration of $24m AUD (the 'Acquisition'). The Acquisition is conditional, inter alia, on a financing condition.

As further announced on 20 May 2019, CentralNic is in advanced talks with debt providers and the condition is expected to be satisfied towards the end of June. As a result, Pareto Securities has been mandated to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings starting in the week commencing Monday, 27 May.

Subject to market conditions, a 4-year senior secured non-convertible bond issue with a volume of approximately €50m EUR may follow. Whilst there can be no certainty that a debt transaction will follow the Company's investor meetings, any debt raised will be used towards the repayment of existing interest-bearing liabilities, the satisfaction of the financing condition and to enable the Acquisition to complete.

CentralNic is being advised by Rothschild & Co in connection with the above.

For further information:

CentralNic Group Plc

Ben Crawford, Chief Executive Officer

Don Baladasan, Group Managing Director

Michael Riedl, Chief Financial Officer

+44 (0) 203 388 0600

Zeus Capital Limited (NOMAD and Joint Broker)

Nick Cowles / Jamie Peel (Corporate Finance)

John Goold / Rupert Woolfenden

(Institutional Sales)

+44 (0) 161 831 1512

+44 (0) 203 829 5000

Stifel (Joint Broker)

Fred Walsh / Neil Shah / Alex Price / Rajpal Padam

+44 (0)20 7710 7600

Newgate Communications (for Media)

Bob Huxford

Tom Carnegie

Robin Tozer

+44 (0) 203 757 6880

centralnic@newgatecomms.com

About CentralNic Group plc

CentralNic (AIM: CNIC) is a London-based AIM-listed company which drives the growth of the global digital economy by developing and managing software platforms allowing businesses globally to buy subscriptions to domain names, used for their own websites and email, as well as for protecting their brands online. Its core growth strategy is identifying and acquiring cash-generative businesses in its industry with annuity revenue streams and exposure to growth markets and migrating them onto the CentralNic software and operating platforms.

CentralNic operates globally with customers in almost every country in the world. It earns recurring revenues from the worldwide sales of internet domain names and other services on an annual subscription basis.

For more information please visit: www.centralnicgroup.com

Disclaimer

CentralNic Group plc published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 06:37:05 UTC
About