Centralnic : Fixed Income Investor Meetings

23 May 2019

CentralNic Group plc

('CentralNic' or 'the Company' or 'the Group')

Acquisition of TPP Wholesale

CentralNic Group plc to conduct fixed income investor meetings

CentralNic Group PLC (AIM: CNIC), announced on 20 May 2019 that it has entered into a conditional agreement to acquire the Sydney-based business TPP Wholesale, the leading platform for resellers of domain names and hosting in Australasia, for a headline consideration of $24m AUD (the 'Acquisition'). The Acquisition is conditional, inter alia, on a financing condition.

As further announced on 20 May 2019, CentralNic is in advanced talks with debt providers and the condition is expected to be satisfied towards the end of June. As a result, Pareto Securities has been mandated to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings starting in the week commencing Monday, 27 May.

Subject to market conditions, a 4-year senior secured non-convertible bond issue with a volume of approximately €50m EUR may follow. Whilst there can be no certainty that a debt transaction will follow the Company's investor meetings, any debt raised will be used towards the repayment of existing interest-bearing liabilities, the satisfaction of the financing condition and to enable the Acquisition to complete.

CentralNic is being advised by Rothschild & Co in connection with the above.

About CentralNic Group plc

CentralNic (AIM: CNIC) is a London-based AIM-listed company which drives the growth of the global digital economy by developing and managing software platforms allowing businesses globally to buy subscriptions to domain names, used for their own websites and email, as well as for protecting their brands online. Its core growth strategy is identifying and acquiring cash-generative businesses in its industry with annuity revenue streams and exposure to growth markets and migrating them onto the CentralNic software and operating platforms.

CentralNic operates globally with customers in almost every country in the world. It earns recurring revenues from the worldwide sales of internet domain names and other services on an annual subscription basis.

