Centrexion Therapeutics Announces CNTX-4975 Preclinical and Clinical Data Presentations at the 35th Annual American Academy of Pain Medicine Meeting

Company will present two posters on CNTX-4975 for treatment of moderate to severe knee osteoarthritis pain;

pharmacological data from preclinical and Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials describing the mechanism of action; and efficacy,

safety and pharmacokinetic profile from late-stage clinical trials

BOSTON, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centrexion Therapeutics Corporation , a company focused on developing non-opioid, non-addictive therapeutics for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced it will present two posters on CNTX-4975 at the 35th Annual American Academy of Pain Medicine (AAPM) Meeting taking place March 6-10, 2019 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado. The presentations will include preclinical through late-stage data on the efficacy, safety/tolerability and pharmacokinetics from numerous animal and human studies of the intra-articular injection of CNTX-4975 for treatment of moderate to severe knee osteoarthritis pain.

In the poster entitled “Characterization of the Pharmacology of CNTX-4975, a High-Purity, Synthetic Trans-Capsaicin in Clinical Development for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe OA Knee Pain”, the analysis of data compiled from preclinical through Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials demonstrate that CNTX-4975 has minimal off target receptor activity at the 1mg dose, which is the dose used in the ongoing Phase 3 clinical trials. Additionally, CNTX-4975 has demonstrated substantial and prolonged pain reduction lasting up to six months after a single treatment, with onset of activity by the second day and significant at week 1, and an overall safety profile similar to placebo in multiple preclinical and clinical studies.

In the poster entitled “Pharmacokinetics of CNTX-4975, a High-Purity, Synthetic Trans-Capsaicin in Clinical Development for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Osteoarthritis Knee Pain”, the analysis of data compiled from multiple clinical studies demonstrate that CNTX-4975 intra-articular knee injection was rapidly absorbed, and also rapidly metabolized, in patients with knee osteoarthritis pain.

“The duality of CNTX-4975 lies in its pharmacokinetics – with fast absorption, short half-life and no detectable systemic exposure by 24 hours after injection – while having the ability to deactivate a portion of pain nerves in order to provide a prolonged effect on pain relief, lasting up to six months,” said Randall Stevens, M.D., chief medical officer at Centrexion. “We look forward to presenting our data at AAPM and continuing to add to our body of research for CNTX-4975.”



Full abstracts are available online at http://www.painmed.org/2018scientific-abstracts/ . Details of the poster presentations are listed below.

Title #640: Characterization of the Pharmacology of CNTX-4975, a High-Purity, Synthetic Trans-Capsaicin in Clinical Development for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe OA Knee Pain

Session Title: AAPM35 Welcome Reception

Poster Number: 149

Presentation Time: Thursday, March 7, 6PM-7:30PM MST and Friday, March 8, 6PM-7:30PM MST

Location: AAPM Resource Center in the Colorado Convention Center – Mile High Ballroom

Title #555: Pharmacokinetics of CNTX-4975, a High-Purity, Synthetic Trans-Capsaicin in Clinical Development for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Osteoarthritis Knee Pain

Session Title: AAPM35 Welcome Reception

Poster Number: 140

Presentation Time: Thursday, March 7, 6PM-7:30PM MST and Friday, March 8, 6PM-7:30PM MST

Location: AAPM Resource Center in the Colorado Convention Center – Mile High Ballroom

About Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis (“OA”) is the most common joint disease in the United States, currently affecting more than 30 million Americans, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. OA occurs when cartilage, the tissue that envelops the structural bones within a joint, gradually deteriorates. These changes cause pain, swelling and problems moving the joint. Although OA can affect any joint, it most often affects joints in the knees, hips, lower back and neck, small joints of the fingers and the bases of the thumb and big toe. Over time, patients with knee OA tend to become inactive due to pain and joint stiffness and reduced function.

About CNTX-4975

CNTX-4975, Centrexion’s most advanced product candidate, is an investigational synthetic, ultra-pure intra-articular injection of trans-capsaicin for the treatment of moderate to severe pain associated with knee OA. CNTX-4975 is designed to be administered directly into the joint where the pain stimulus originates and to selectively and locally target and disrupt the signaling of pain-sensing nerve fibers. In January 2018, CNTX-4975 was granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of pain associated with knee OA.

About Centrexion Therapeutics

Centrexion is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on becoming the leader in identifying, developing and commercializing novel, non-opioid and non-addictive therapies to address the large unmet medical need for the treatment of chronic pain. Centrexion’s website address is http://www.centrexion.com.

Deshpande, B., et al. Number of Persons With Symptomatic Knee Osteoarthritis in the US: Impact of Race and Ethnicity, Age, Sex, and Obesity. Arthritis Care & Research. Published online November 3, 2016

Media Contact

Julie Normart, W2O pure

+1 (559) 974-3245

jnormart@w2ogroup.com