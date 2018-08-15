Log in
News Summary

Centrica : 80% of businesses believe a quarter of energy needs will be generated onsite by 2025

08/15/2018 | 01:11pm CEST

Most businesses will take control of their own energy use by generating a quarter of their electricity onsite by 2025, with 80% of businesses predicting this change will take place in just seven years.
In a study of over 1,000 global businesses, Centrica Business Solutions has been working to identify the key drivers and barriers to adopting new energy approaches including battery storage, on-site generation and demand response.

Around a quarter (26%) of businesses have already invested in on-site generation in the form of solar and/or combined heat and power (CHP) with a third* considering investing in these technologies. The increase in demand for flexibility that sees businesses rewarded for increasing, decreasing or shifting their energy use has been identified as an opportunity by 44% of businesses planning to feed energy into the grid in future.

The study of businesses from the US, Canada, Germany, Italy, the UK and Ireland identified that 'energy leaders', defined as those businesses who have adopted strategies to use energy efficiently and effectively, were more than twice as likely to unlock competitive advantage from their energy. Businesses reported strong financial performance, being a leading brand in their market, and attracting and retaining the best talent.

The survey also revealed however that while 32% of businesses consider themselves to have a formalised energy strategy, far fewer have specific targets or budgets in place to support their ambitions. For example, despite 62% of respondents citing having back-up in the event of a power outage as very important, just 17% have specific targets in place to address this. In a similar vein, only one in ten businesses have set targets to support the link between sustainable energy use and brand image despite being identified by over half (53%) as very important.

Jorge Pikunic, global Managing Director of Centrica Business Solutions, said: 'Energy is becoming a bigger area of focus for many businesses. A growing number of 'energy leaders' are ahead of the curve in linking energy to their business objectives.

'Among these 'energy leaders' we can see a consistent pattern emerging, where those which have an energy strategy in place are also reporting stronger business performance in areas such as financial growth, efficiency and customer-centricity.'

To find out more, go to the Energy Advantage Report.

Notes:

Statistics referenced in this release are taken from a survey of more than 1,000 respondents from six countries (UK, Ireland, Germany, Italy, US, Canada), operating in six sectors (Healthcare, Education, Property/Real Estate, Manufacturing, Retail,). All organisations had more than 100 employees and qualifying respondents came from organisations using, trialling or considering advanced energy solutions and had management and/or financial responsibility for energy decisions.

*32% consider or planning to invest in solar in the next two years, 30% planning to invest in combined heat and power (CHP) in the next two years

Disclaimer

Centrica plc published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 11:10:03 UTC
