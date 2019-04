Centrica : British Gas Insurance Limited SFCR 2018

British Gas Insurance Limited

Solvency and Financial Condition Report 2018

SUMMARY

(Unaudited)

British Gas Insurance Limited underwrites general insurance risks in the UK, within the assistance1class of business. The HomeCare range covers the breakdown of domestic boilers and central heating systems, as well as options to cover plumbing & drains and home electrics. We also offer appliance cover.

We are authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.

All business is introduced to British Gas Insurance Limited by British Gas Services Limited, an insurance intermediary directly authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and part of the Centrica Group.

BUSINESS AND PERFORMANCE

There has been a reduction in customer numbers over the year, reflecting a competitive marketplace. This reduction, along with periods of colder weather when there is increased demand on central heating systems and more boiler breakdowns, has contributed to lower underwriting profit in 2018.

Underwriting profit

2017 £79.7m

2018 £72.8m

Section A has more information on our business and performance.

SYSTEM OF GOVERNANCE

Governance is provided through the Board, its sub-committees and Executive committees.

We have a robust risk management system in place to identify, measure, monitor, manage and report on the risks to our business strategy and delivery of our objectives. We operate a 'three lines of defence' governance model to ensure appropriate segregation of risk ownership, oversight and assurance responsibilities.

•First line: business management is accountable for implementing and using the risk management framework.

•Second line: Risk and Compliance functions are accountable for providing an independent and forward- looking view of the risk profile to the Board, as well as providing the necessary oversight and challenge to the first line.

•Third line: Internal Audit is accountable for providing independent assurance on the adequacy and effectiveness of risk management and control.

Section B has more information on our system of governance.

1Customers can also arrange home insurance through British Gas but we do not underwrite it and so this report does not cover home insurance.