CENTRICA (CNA)

CENTRICA (CNA)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 01/17 11:30:00 am
135.025 GBp   -0.09%
2018Centrica to challenge household energy price cap
RE
2018SSE weighs options as Innogy UK retail merger collapses
RE
2018CENTRICA PLC : quaterly sales release
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Centrica : Bruce Stewart Joins Direct Energy as President, North America Home

0
01/17/2019 | 04:29pm EST

HOUSTON (January 17, 2019) - Direct Energy, a subsidiary of Centrica plc, today announced Bruce Stewart as the new president of North America Home, serving 3.4 million residential and small business customers in 50 states and 8 Canadian provinces. Direct Energy Home includes energy, home services and solutions brands: First Choice Power™, CPL Retail Energy™, WTU Retail Energy™, Home Warranty of America (HWA™), One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning®, Mister Sparky® electric, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing®, AWHR, and Airtron®.

'I have spent most of my business career in industries that are transforming, in markets that are dynamically changing, and with customers whose expectations and needs are evolving,' said Stewart. 'Direct Energy customers' residential needs are changing as they seek trusted providers for energy, home services and protection, connected home services and much more. I look forward to leading Direct Energy Home during this industry's continued evolution.'

Stewart's responsibilities include managing the overall strategy and direction of the residential businesses and brands. He brings over 27 years of leadership and innovation in the energy, internet, mobile, cable and technology sectors at companies including GE, Constellation/Exelon, Yahoo, AOL/Netscape, Exodus and InterMedia Cable.

'Bruce has a strong track record of delivering growth and innovation in consumer facing businesses in the energy, internet, mobile, cable and technology industries' noted Mark Hodges, Centrica Consumer Chief Executive. 'Bruce is passionate about driving transformation and has experience launching new customer focused products, services and technology platforms that work for customers, and we welcome his leadership as we seek to achieve our growth ambitions.'

Stewart has held numerous professional, volunteer and charitable board memberships, including service on the boards of Houston Habitat for Humanity, National Cable Television Association (NCTA) Corporate Counsel Committee, Project Rebirth Board, Comprehensive Care Center, Inc. Board, Collider Media, and the Cable PAC President's Club.

Stewart received a juris doctor from Case Western Reserve University School of Law in Cleveland, Ohio, and a Bachelor of Arts from Holy Cross College in Worcester, Massachusetts.

NOTE: Hi-res photo available upon request.

Disclaimer

Centrica plc published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 21:28:03 UTC
