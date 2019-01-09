Centrica : Business Solutions and WSP join forces to develop integrated energy solutions as part of the Modern Energy Partners project

Centrica Business Solutions and WSP have been appointed to develop a future energy systems design for HMS Collingwood in Hampshire as part of a ground-breaking pilot that aims to cut energy costs and carbon emissions across the public sector estate.

Modern Energy Partners (MEP) is a collaborative project between Energy Systems Catapult, Cabinet Office and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), working with private sector specialists and Crown Commercial Service. It aims to grow private sector expertise in cutting-edge smart, integrated and optimised energy efficiency solutions that combine low carbon generation, storage and energy demand management.

HMS Collingwood is responsible for the delivery of training and education for all Warfare and Weapon Engineering personnel of the Naval Service and is the Royal Navy's largest training establishment.

In addition to the three month-project, the companies will be working with MEP to develop a generic methodology that supports the roll-out of integrated energy efficiency solutions across both the public and private sectors, including the development of public sector design requirements for an integrated energy solution across individual sites that can be efficiently procured, financed, installed and operated.

Alan Barlow, UK & Ireland Director of Centrica Business Solutions, said: 'We are delighted to be supporting the MEP as the UK continues on its transition to a low carbon economy. I believe this important project will both shine a light on the size of the opportunity for organisations to cut costs and carbon through new energy technologies, while developing practical solutions to unlocking future developments for the public sector.'

Sung Oe, Principal Power Systems Engineer of WSP, said: 'It's a great opportunity to take part in this timely ground-breaking project commissioned by Energy Systems Catapult (ESC). The success of this project will pave the way for the private sector to follow suit which will aid the UK's transition to a low carbon economy. We look forward to optimising energy assets and integrating low carbon technologies into public sector sites which will support their transition to meet the government's 2032 carbon targets.'

Centrica Business Solutions and WSP are working together to deliver smart energy management and optimisation to businesses spanning the water, commercial buildings, industrial, power and transport sectors. The companies are also co-developing large distributed energy projects for customers looking for a complete end-to-end solution from design and financing through to construction and operation.

About Centrica

Centrica plc is an international energy and services company. Our purpose is to provide energy and services to satisfy the changing needs of our customers. We've been serving customers for over 200 years and aim to be at the centre of their daily lives - central to helping them run their world.

Our two global divisions, Centrica Consumer and Centrica Business, supply energy and energy-related services to over 26 million customer accounts in the UK, Ireland and North America, through strong brands such as British Gas, Direct Energy and Bord Gáis Energy. They do this with the support of 12,000 engineers and technicians.

We're also developing new and innovative products, offers and services for customers through our five growth businesses: Energy Supply, Services, Connected Home, Distributed Energy & Power (DE&P), and Energy Marketing & Trading. Our Connected Home business has developed the Hive product range, including the smart thermostat, which allows customers to control their energy usage from their phone, while DE&P offers integrated energy solutions for commercial and industrial customers, providing customers with end-to-end services - from insight to optimisation and solutions.

Innovation underpins everything we do, which is why we're investing £100m in Centrica Innovations, a new venture to identify, incubate and accelerate new technologies and innovations that can help provide the right offers, products and services for our customers.

Find out more at www.centricabusinesssolutions.com

About WSP

WSP is one of the world's leading engineering professional services consulting firms.

They design lasting solutions in the Property & Buildings, Transportation & Infrastructure, Environment, Industry, Resources (including Mining and Oil & Gas) and Power & Energy sectors as well as project delivery and strategic consulting services.

With 7,800 talented people in the UK and more than 43,600 globally, WSP engineer projects that will help societies grow for lifetimes to come.

WSP has been involved in many high-profile UK projects including the Shard, Crossrail, Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Manchester Metrolink and the re-development of London Bridge Station.

Find out more at www.wsp.com/uk