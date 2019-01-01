Log in
CENTRICA (CNA)
2018Centrica to challenge household energy price cap
RE
2018SSE weighs options as Innogy UK retail merger collapses
RE
2018CENTRICA PLC : quaterly sales release
Centrica : Introduction of Ofgem's Price Cap

0
01/01/2019

The default tariff cap (price cap) for customers in the UK still on standard variable tariffs and other default tariffs comes into effect on 1 January 2019. Going forward the regulator, Ofgem, will set the level of the price cap every six months with their first review to be announced in February and implemented in April. This will result in the level of the price cap either going up or down according to a published formula which takes into account a number of factors including the cost of energy and government policies. As such, British Gas intends to adjust its standard variable tariff and default tariff pricing to broadly reflect these changes.
As a reminder, we withdrew our standard variable tariff from the market for new customers on 31 March 2018 as one of our commitments to increase customer engagement. We continue to encourage our customers to look to the wide range of energy products and services we have on offer which, other than default tariffs, are unaffected by the price cap. These include an online-only tariff, and bundles combining energy with boiler servicing or with Hive connected home products. In addition, all customers can benefit from being a member of British Gas Rewards which nearly 2 million customers have signed up for so far.

Enquiries

Media Relations - tel: 01784 843000 or email: media@centrica.com

Disclaimer

Centrica plc published this content on 01 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2019 01:18:02 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 27 187 M
EBIT 2018 1 459 M
Net income 2018 614 M
Debt 2018 3 205 M
Yield 2018 8,93%
P/E ratio 2018 11,80
P/E ratio 2019 11,08
EV / Sales 2018 0,40x
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
Capitalization 7 656 M
Technical analysis trends CENTRICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 1,54  GBP
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Iain C. Conn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Neil Haythornthwaite Chairman
Christopher OShea Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mike Young Group Chief Information Officer
Margherita Della Valle Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRICA-2.11%9 800
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE30.13%47 119
ENGIE-14.37%34 407
NATIONAL GRID PLC-12.24%33 756
SEMPRA ENERGY0.33%29 553
ORSTED28.64%29 277
