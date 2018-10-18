Centrica : Scrip Reference Share Price

18 October 2018

Centrica plc ('the Company')

The Company offers shareholders the opportunity to receive ordinary shares of 614/81 pence each in the Company ('Shares'), ranking equally with existing issued ordinary shares, in place of cash dividends by participating in the Company's Scrip Dividend Programme ('the Programme').

On 31 July 2018, the Company announced an interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2018 of 3.60 pence per Share payable on 22 November 2018 (the 'Interim Dividend'). The scrip reference share price for those who are, or who will elect to become, participants in the Programme in respect of the lnterim Dividend is 146.21 pence.

The scrip reference share price is the average of the closing middle market quotation for Shares, derived from the London Stock Exchange Daily Official List, for the five consecutive days from 11 October 2018 to 17 October 2018 (inclusive).

The deadline for application under the Programme in respect of the Interim Dividend is 4:30pm (London time) on 1 November 2018.

Programme terms and conditions and mandate forms are available from centrica.com/dividends.

Adam Westley

Head of Secretariat, Centrica plc

01753 494000

