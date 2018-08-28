Log in
CENTRICA (CNA)

CENTRICA (CNA)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/28 10:16:35 am
142.975 GBp   +0.69%
09:12aCENTRICA : invests in leading industrial cyber security provider, In..
PU
08/20Meet David Chambers
PU
08/20Centrica Storage Wins GBP120 Million Contract to Process Tolmount..
DJ
Centrica : invests in leading industrial cyber security provider, Indegy

08/28/2018 | 09:12am CEST

Centrica plc has announced an investment in Indegy as part of a £14m ($18m) funding round. A leader in industrial cyber security, Indegy specialises in technology that gives businesses visibility and control over their industrial control systems to protect against cyber threats, malicious insiders and human error.

Totally non-intrusive, the Indegy solution can be deployed with no impact on customers' operations, and has been designed to detect anomalies on industrial control systems, using advanced machine-learning technology to analyse and alert users to suspicious activity on their network.

The investment has been made by Centrica Innovations, established in 2017 to identify, incubate and accelerate new technologies with the potential to transform the way we live, work and move.

Christophe Defert, Ventures Director for Centrica Innovations, said: 'Indegy has developed an impressive suite of products that help protect industrial systems used in a variety of sectors including energy, water, manufacturing and pharmaceuticals. We are looking forward to working with the team as we explore ways to deploy distributed energy resources with the optimal security solution.'

The investment has been made in partnership with Centrica Business Solutions, which aims to bring large energy users end-to-end solutions to improve performance and cost management, strengthen resilience, and create opportunities for growth.

In a survey of over 1,000 businesses by the business earlier this year, cyber-crime was identified as the biggest perceived risk to organisations .

Yaniv Vardi, regional director of Centrica Business Solutions said: 'Talking to our customers, we know that businesses are taking an increasingly strategic approach to their energy and are looking for ways to improve their resilience against potential issues with their power supply and other external factors such as cyber-crime.

'In an ever more connected world, this investment is an important step forward in the development of new offers for our customers that will build on our existing portfolio of energy management solutions.'

For more information on Centrica Innovations, go to www.centrica.com/CI.

For more information, contact:

Emily Highmore-Talbot on 07557 614936 or email emily.highmoretalbot@centrica.com

Disclaimer

Centrica plc published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 07:11:02 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 28 408 M
EBIT 2018 1 469 M
Net income 2018 627 M
Debt 2018 3 074 M
Yield 2018 8,45%
P/E ratio 2018 11,55
P/E ratio 2019 11,36
EV / Sales 2018 0,39x
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
Capitalization 8 012 M
Chart CENTRICA
Duration : Period :
Centrica Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 1,56  GBP
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Iain C. Conn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Neil Haythornthwaite Chairman
Jeffrey Allan Bell Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mike Young Group Chief Information Officer
Mark Hanafin Group Executive Director & CEO- Centrica Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRICA3.42%10 313
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE35.41%49 349
ENGIE-9.14%37 306
NATIONAL GRID PLC-6.95%35 745
SEMPRA ENERGY8.87%31 634
ORSTED19.90%26 549
