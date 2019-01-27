Log in
Centrica : to accelerate EV ambitions with dedicated Mobility Ventures team

01/27/2019 | 09:54pm EST

Centrica plc is super-charging its electric vehicle (EV) ambitions with the creation of a new team that will work to combine state-of-the-art technology with a world-class user experience for domestic and business customers.

Dedicated to progressing new solutions and partnerships in support of the emerging electric vehicle market, Centrica Mobility Ventures will work with the company's international Consumer and Business units to develop customer offers that combine energy supply and charging infrastructure services alongside value-add services such as energy optimisation and software applications.

Research by the company shows that the total cost of owning an EV vs a petrol/diesel car over 10 years will reach a tipping point by 2025, with every fifth new car sold globally predicted to be an electric vehicle by 2030. It is estimated that £700bn investment in fleets, batteries, charging infrastructure and technology will be required in the same timeframe (2030).

Charles Cameron, Centrica's Director of Technology & Engineering and Chairman of Centrica Innovations, said: 'The direction of travel for EVs is clear but we know from talking to our customers and partners that many are struggling to find their way through the implications of roll out at scale.

'With a global network of over 15,000 engineers and technicians, and expertise in designing and managing energy solutions offered through Centrica Business Solutions, I believe we are uniquely positioned to develop a simple, holistic solution for customers that will address many of the challenges around EV adoption.'

The team will build on Centrica's experience as an installer of over 17,000 EV chargers globally and the launch of a new smart time-of-use tariff from British Gas that offers homeowners cheaper electricity overnight to charge their car.

As a first step, the Mobility Ventures team is working with car manufacturers to support their dealership networks on EV readiness, providing a one stop shop for end-to-end charging delivery including charger infrastructure, energy management, financing, and optimisation.

Centrica Innovations has also increased its investment in Israeli EV technology company Driivz. Established in 2012, Driivz offers end-to-end software solutions for electric vehicle (EV) charging and has developed a cloud-based EV charging operating system that is already used by over 200,000 drivers across the globe.

For more information on Centrica Innovations, go to www.centrica.com/CI.

Enquiries

For more information, contact Emily Highmore-Talbot on 07557 614936 or email emily.highmoretalbot@centrica.com

Disclaimer

Centrica plc published this content on 28 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2019 02:53:06 UTC
