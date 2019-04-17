Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Centrica    CNA   GB00B033F229

CENTRICA

(CNA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

More British energy customers switch supplier in first-quarter despite price cap

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 07:50pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The sun rises behind electricity pylons near Chester

LONDON (Reuters) - The number of British customers switching energy supplier in the first quarter of 2019 rose by 12 percent compared with the same period last year, data from industry group Energy UK showed, despite a government price cap which began in January.

Energy regulator Ofgem was told by parliament last year to set the price limit after lawmakers said customers on the most commonly used standard tariffs were being overcharged for electricity and gas. Prime Minister Theresa May had called the tariffs a "rip-off".

The cap started on Jan. 1 with critics saying it could deter people from searching for cheaper deals and switching supplier.

The data showed more than 1.45 million energy switches took place from the start of January to the end of March, up from 1.3 million over the same period in 2018.

"It's very positive to see increasing numbers of customers continuing to switch and engaging in the market to make sure they're on the best deal," Lawrence Slade, chief executive of Energy UK said in a statement.

However, he added that the full impact of the government’s price cap on switching levels would need to be assessed over a longer period of time.

The data does not show which companies gained or lost customers but shows 43 percent of the switches in March were from large to small and mid-tier suppliers, while 11 percent of switches were the other way.

Small and mid-tier suppliers control around 20 percent of the market, up from just 1 percent around seven years ago.

They have gained market share from the so-called big six, able to offer customers cheaper deals due to their often-lower overheads and nimbler operations.

Britain's big six energy suppliers are Centrica's British Gas, SSE, E.ON, EDF Energy, Innogy's Npower and Iberdrola's Scottish Power.

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRICA -0.28% 106.7 Delayed Quote.-20.68%
E.ON SE 0.33% 9.762 Delayed Quote.14.44%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 1.66% 12.85 Real-time Quote.-8.41%
IBERDROLA 0.57% 7.762 End-of-day quote.9.97%
INNOGY SE 0.56% 41.53 Delayed Quote.2.14%
SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY -0.70% 1127 Delayed Quote.4.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTRICA
07:50pMore British energy customers switch supplier in first-quarter despite price ..
RE
04/15All aboard! Treasure on the high seas for gas dealers
RE
04/15EXXON MOBIL : LNG transport is where the big money is
AQ
04/12CENTRICA : British Gas Insurance Limited SFCR 2018
PU
04/12CENTRICA : Gas boss should have pay rise blocked, says UNISON
AQ
04/09CENTRICA : targets 7GW of flexible and low carbon energy tech by 2030
AQ
04/09CENTRICA : CONN COIN British Gas owner's chief nets mega rise as energy customer..
AQ
04/08Centrica CEO Iain Conn Gets 44% Pay Rise
DJ
04/03CENTRICA : Outcome of Annual Review with Credit Rating Agencies
AQ
04/01CENTRICA : Funds place bets against Centrica as price cap hits
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 28 576 M
EBIT 2019 1 264 M
Net income 2019 457 M
Debt 2019 3 498 M
Yield 2019 9,47%
P/E ratio 2019 12,33
P/E ratio 2020 10,26
EV / Sales 2019 0,34x
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
Capitalization 6 096 M
Chart CENTRICA
Duration : Period :
Centrica Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 1,25  GBP
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Iain C. Conn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Neil Haythornthwaite Chairman
Christopher OShea Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mike Young Group Chief Information Officer
Margherita Della Valle Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRICA-20.68%7 964
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-8.41%43 027
ENGIE6.15%36 612
NATIONAL GRID PLC7.18%36 494
SEMPRA ENERGY18.83%34 895
ORSTED AS14.76%31 847
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About