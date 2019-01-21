Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Centrica    CNA   GB00B033F229

CENTRICA (CNA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 01/21 03:06:52 am
137.3 GBp   +0.11%
2018Centrica to challenge household energy price cap
RE
2018SSE weighs options as Innogy UK retail merger collapses
RE
2018CENTRICA PLC : quaterly sales release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Record number of British energy customers switched supplier in 2018 - data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 02:26am EST
File photogrpah shows a gas cooker in Boroughbridge

LONDON (Reuters) - A record number of British energy customers switched supplier last year, with one in five customers making a change, data from industry group Energy UK showed on Monday.

Britain' big six energy companies have been losing customers over the past few years, under pressure from smaller, nimbler rivals often offering cheaper deals.

The data did not reveal which companies gained or lost customers, but showed 30 percent of switches were to small or mid-tier firms.

A record 5.9 million customers changed supplier in 2018, up from 5.5 million in 2017, the data showed.

A price cap on energy prices by regulator Ofgem has come into force this year, which some suppliers have warned could stifle competition and lead to reduced switching rates.

"My hope remains that, with the recent introduction of the price cap, we don't see this element of competition undermined and switching levels fall," Energy UK chief executive Lawrence Slade said.

Consumer groups say the best way for people to ensure they are paying the lowest possible price is still to shop around for a deal.

Britain's big six energy suppliers are Centrica  British Gas, SSE , E.ON, EDF Energy , Innogy's  Npower and Iberdrola Scottish Power.

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Jan Harvey)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRICA 1.78% 137.15 Delayed Quote.1.67%
E.ON 0.97% 9.133 Delayed Quote.5.87%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 3.47% 14.305 Real-time Quote.3.66%
IBERDROLA 1.64% 7.064 End-of-day quote.0.66%
INNOGY SE 0.27% 40.61 Delayed Quote.-0.29%
SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY 0.67% 1133.5 Delayed Quote.4.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTRICA
02:26aEuropean power firms aim to harness electric car batteries
RE
02:26aRecord number of British energy customers switched supplier in 2018 - data
RE
01/18CENTRICA : Bruce Stewart Joins Direct Energy as President, North America Home
AQ
01/17CENTRICA : Bruce Stewart Joins Direct Energy as President, North America Home
PU
01/15CENTRICA : appoints Non-Executive Directors
PU
01/11Britain's Ovo takes on customers after Economy Energy folds
RE
01/09CENTRICA : Business Solutions and WSP join forces to develop integrated energy s..
PU
01/08CENTRICA : Hive Link Earns CES 2019 Innovation Award
AQ
01/07EUROPE : European shares fall as economic growth concerns derail rally
RE
01/07LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Trade talks rally shortlived as Brexit blues knock FTSE
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 27 270 M
EBIT 2018 1 440 M
Net income 2018 599 M
Debt 2018 3 219 M
Yield 2018 8,75%
P/E ratio 2018 12,58
P/E ratio 2019 11,42
EV / Sales 2018 0,40x
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
Capitalization 7 813 M
Chart CENTRICA
Duration : Period :
Centrica Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 1,48  GBP
Spread / Average Target 7,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Iain C. Conn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Neil Haythornthwaite Chairman
Christopher OShea Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mike Young Group Chief Information Officer
Margherita Della Valle Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRICA1.67%10 057
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE3.66%48 918
ENGIE10.46%38 274
NATIONAL GRID PLC5.30%35 322
SEMPRA ENERGY3.85%30 833
ORSTED2.13%28 482
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.