Centrica    CNA   GB00B033F229

CENTRICA (CNA)
My previous session
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

UK energy regulator takes action over energy supplier complaints

09/27/2018 | 09:01am CEST

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's energy regulator has four cases open against UK energy suppliers over their poor handling of customer complaints, following a survey, it said on Thursday.

Energy market regulator Ofgem said it has opened compliance cases into First Utility, Ovo Energy and Utilita and is expanding a recent case on Iberdrola ScottishPower.

The regulator also said it was requiring all other domestic suppliers surveyed - Centrica British Gas, Innogy SE Npower, Utility Warehouse, SSE, EDF's EDF Energy, E.ON and Co-operative Energy - to provide improvement plans on how they will deal with complaints and provide appropriate updates.

The survey of around 3,100 complainants - carried out every two years - found that satisfaction has improved since the last survey in 2016, with a third (32 percent) of domestic customers satisfied with how their complaint was dealt with, an increase of five percentage points from 2016, Ofgem said.

However, it also found that the proportion of customers who are dissatisfied (57 percent) remains higher than those satisfied with how their complaint had been dealt with.

The main reasons for dissatisfaction were the length of time taken to resolve an issue, not being kept up to date with the progress of the complaint and suppliers not providing complainants with a clear idea of how long a resolution would take.

"Although the level of satisfaction about complaint handling has increased over the past two years, it is still unacceptably low," Dermot Nolan, chief executive of Ofgem, said in a statement.

"We will be monitoring the level of all suppliers’ customer service performance particularly closely after announcing proposals to introduce a price cap to protect those on poor value default deals from being overcharged," he added.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRICA 1.29% 149.25 Delayed Quote.8.70%
E.ON 1.16% 8.964 Delayed Quote.-1.48%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -0.88% 15.15 Real-time Quote.46.98%
IBERDROLA 1.33% 6.4 End-of-day quote.0.28%
INNOGY SE 0.26% 38.5 Delayed Quote.17.83%
SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY 0.49% 1131 Delayed Quote.-14.47%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 27 929 M
EBIT 2018 1 493 M
Net income 2018 593 M
Debt 2018 3 106 M
Yield 2018 8,14%
P/E ratio 2018 12,00
P/E ratio 2019 11,50
EV / Sales 2018 0,41x
EV / Sales 2019 0,40x
Capitalization 8 315 M
Chart CENTRICA
Duration : Period :
Centrica Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 1,58  GBP
Spread / Average Target 7,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Iain C. Conn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Neil Haythornthwaite Chairman
Jeffrey Allan Bell Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mike Young Group Chief Information Officer
Mark Hanafin Group Executive Director & CEO- Centrica Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRICA8.70%10 919
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE46.98%55 216
ENGIE-13.46%35 088
NATIONAL GRID PLC-12.60%34 231
SEMPRA ENERGY7.75%30 756
ORSTED23.09%27 636
