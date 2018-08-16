UK energy regulator to publish indication of price cap level in Sept

A final decision on the cap level would be issued later in the year and that the price cap is still expected in place before the end of 2018, an Ofgem spokesman said

Draft details were expected next week but the spokesman told Reuters that publication had been delayed to enable the regulator to consider more closely consultation responses given by industry

UK Prime Minister Theresa May said last October she would impose controls to tackle what she called "rip-off" energy prices.

All of Britain's top energy suppliers have announced prices increases this year, blaming rising wholesale costs.

