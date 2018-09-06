Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Centrica    CNA   GB00B033F229

CENTRICA (CNA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

UK regulator caps energy prices to save households about a billion pounds a year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 05:07pm CEST
File photogrpah shows a gas cooker in Boroughbridge

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's regulator on Thursday proposed a price cap on default energy bills to save households about a billion pounds a year and aims to implement it in time for winter following a government promise to tackle "rip-off" prices.

The energy regulator, Ofgem, said it wanted to cap the default electricity and gas bill at 1,136 pounds a year, a level below the most-used tariffs set by the country's big six suppliers but not as severe as some had expected.

Shares in Centrica, whose British Gas is the largest household energy supplier in the country, SSE and EDF rose after the announcement.

Shares in E.ON, Innogy, whose Npower is a supplier, and Iberdrola, which owns Scottish Power, were little changed or slightly lower.

The cap will be in place by the end of this year and is intended to be a temporary measure lasting until 2023 at the latest, Ofgem said.

The regulator will review the cap in April and October each year and adjust it according to changing costs such as wholesale energy prices. Those two months are the start of the summer gas season, when demand and thereby prices are usually lower, and the winter season, when prices usually rise.

The regulator was tasked with setting a cap by parliament after an influential committee of lawmakers called Britain's energy market "broken". Prime Minister Theresa May said the energy tariffs were a "rip-off".

Energy bills have risen despite years of market reform, becoming an easy target for the increasingly left-leaning opposition Labour party, prompting a promise to get prices under control by May's usually free-market Conservatives.

Ofgem said the cap should save a household using normal amounts of energy 75 pounds a year and those on the dearest tariffs should save 120 pounds, estimating that a billion pounds would be shaved off suppliers' revenues.

"We expect there to be lower profitability going forward," Ofgem Chief Executive Dermot Nolan said of the big six, adding that the cap should nevertheless boost their incentive to make operations more efficient.

Ofgem's proposal is now open to consultation with companies and other interested parties. The regulator will formally set the cap in November.

Proposed Ofgem price cap
compared to "big six" average duel fuel tariffs -

"LINE IN THE SAND"

The price cap applies to the so-called standard variable tariff (SVT), the most popular type of rate offered by the big six, as well as other default deals. Customers on SVT pay on average 1,185 pounds a year.

The big six have tried to cut the number of consumers on SVT although Ofgem says over half of British customers use such a tariff. The difference between the costliest SVT from the big six and the cheapest tariff available was over 350 pounds.

"We do not believe a price cap is a sustainable solution for the market, and is likely to have unintended consequences for customers and for competition," Centrica said in a statement.

The big utilities have also been raising SVT prices despite government pledges to limit costs for consumers, although they have pointed to rising wholesale energy prices.

Ofgem's cap, which will protect 11 million customers, is in the lower range of analysts' expectations, who pegged it at between 1,120 and 1,200 pounds.

RBC analyst John Musk said the retail market was characterised by "high levels of political focus, regulatory scrutiny and intense competition from smaller suppliers".

"However, this morning’s news acts as a line in the sand, starts to give clarity on future margins and has removed some of the downside risk to market expectations."


Break-up of UK retail energy price -

(Additional reporting by Susanna Twidale and Nina Chestney; Editing by Dale Hudson and David Evans)

By Sabina Zawadzki
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRICA 4.92% 150.4 Delayed Quote.4.44%
E.ON -0.59% 8.908 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 2.86% 14.19 Real-time Quote.32.39%
IBERDROLA -0.84% 6.342 End-of-day quote.-1.83%
INNOGY SE 0.03% 37.53 Delayed Quote.14.83%
SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY 0.32% 1267 Delayed Quote.-4.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTRICA
05:22pNeptune Energy reports $70 million first-half profit in first public results
RE
05:07pUK regulator caps energy prices to save households about a billion pounds a y..
RE
04:42pCENTRICA : Centric plc Initial Reaction to Ofgem’s Statutory Consultation ..
PU
12:28pCENTRICA : expands to West Coast following acquisition of Vista Solar
AQ
11:59aUK regulator sees lower profit for utilities after price caps
RE
09/05CENTRICA : builds on offer to businesses and the public sector with acquisition ..
PU
09/03Spirit buys into Hurricane Energy North Sea fractured oilfield
RE
09/03CENTRICA : Spirit Energy to invest in discovery west of Shetland
PU
08/31CENTRICA : Industry pair join top safety team
AQ
08/30CENTRICA : Overcharging costs British Gas £2.65m
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/31Centrica Plc reports 1H results 
06/08Why Contrarian Value Investing Is Both Agony And Ecstasy 
05/10Centrica's 8% Dividend Yield Means It's Priced For Energy Armageddon 
04/07DIVIDEND DOGS WITH MORE BITE : How To Hunt For High Yield Large-Cap Shares 
02/23Centrica's (CPYYF) CEO Iain Conn on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcrip.. 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 28 464 M
EBIT 2018 1 476 M
Net income 2018 627 M
Debt 2018 3 092 M
Yield 2018 8,37%
P/E ratio 2018 11,73
P/E ratio 2019 11,64
EV / Sales 2018 0,39x
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
Capitalization 8 091 M
Chart CENTRICA
Duration : Period :
Centrica Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 1,57  GBP
Spread / Average Target 9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Iain C. Conn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Neil Haythornthwaite Chairman
Jeffrey Allan Bell Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mike Young Group Chief Information Officer
Mark Hanafin Group Executive Director & CEO- Centrica Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRICA4.44%10 388
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE32.39%48 740
ENGIE-13.88%35 535
NATIONAL GRID PLC-8.25%35 313
SEMPRA ENERGY10.49%31 992
ORSTED16.59%26 491
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.