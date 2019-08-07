Log in
Centrica plc

CENTRICA PLC

(CNA)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

British energy bills to fall by 75 pounds a year - regulator

08/07/2019 | 02:26am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The sun rises behind electricity pylons near Chester, northern England

(Reuters) - Britain's energy regulator told suppliers on Wednesday to lower their price cap for average annual consumption by 75 pounds to 1,179 pounds from Oct. 1, following a drop in wholesale power and gas prices this year.

Energy regulator Ofgem in February approved an increase in bills by more than 10% to 1,254 pounds from April 1, after several of the country's biggest suppliers, a group known as the "Big Six", complained that the cap was initially set too low.

"Wholesale energy prices have significantly fallen between February and June 2019. A combination of low demand during the winter, strong gas supply and relatively healthy storage levels have pushed down wholesale prices," Ofgem said https://www.ofgem.gov.uk/publications-and-updates/energy-caps-fall-winter-due-lower-wholesale-costs in a statement.

Ofgem was tasked by parliament last year with setting a limit after lawmakers said customers were being overcharged for electricity and gas.

Ofgem, which reviews the price cap every six months, had said then that it needed to allow suppliers to charge more as wholesale energy contracts, used to help formulate the cap level, were higher than during the last cap period.

Ofgem calculates the cap using a formula that includes wholesale gas prices, energy suppliers network costs and costs of government policies, such as renewable power subsidies.

Britain's big six energy suppliers are Centrica's British Gas, SSE, Iberdrola Scottish Power, Innogy's npower, E.ON and EDF Energy.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRICA PLC -2.30% 69.58 Delayed Quote.-48.61%
E.ON SE -0.56% 9.101 Delayed Quote.5.49%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -0.09% 10.56 Real-time Quote.-23.48%
IBERDROLA 0.67% 8.7 End-of-day quote.23.97%
SSE PLC -0.56% 1074 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
