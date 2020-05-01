Log in
Centrica : 01 May 2020 British Gas is still ‘Here to solve' Company

05/01/2020 | 05:44am EDT
01 May 2020 British Gas is still 'Here to solve'

'The nation has been through so much over the last few weeks. We're immensely proud of the efforts of all our colleagues and how they have responded to ensure we can continue to help and serve our customers when they need us most. This campaign is a reflection of that and a thank you to our customers for supporting us.'

Jill Dougan, Marketing Director, British Gas

On 1st May British Gas is launching the next phase of its 'Here to solve' campaign. An evolution of the work launched at the beginning of the year, which reflects the changes to customers and colleagues lives during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Working within all social distancing measures and following a handful of British Gas colleagues, the campaign captures the work engineers and customer support teams are undertaking in the face of ongoing change. In response to the Covid-19 crisis, British Gas has rapidly adapted to meet the needs of its customers and support the most vulnerable in our society. National call centres have become virtual, run from colleague's kitchens and engineers have adopted strict safety measures so they can visit the homes of customers most in need of support.

Highlighted within the campaign is the company's partnership with Trussell Trust. Engineers have repurposed their vans to become delivery vehicles for the network of 1,200 food centres. Food banks are being relied upon now more than ever, and together with Trussell Trust, British Gas engineers are making a difference in their local area by delivering food parcels, with a target of 50,000 deliveries per month.

The campaign aims to connect people with the lives of British Gas' frontline staff, the instrumental work they're doing and the business' efforts to be there for people in every way they can.

'We wanted to bring to life the stories of the people working tirelessly to help in the country's moment of need: fixing boilers safely, answering customer calls from home and delivering from foodbanks, but we also wanted to share the relatable, human side of this effort. The time spent driving, juggling looking after kids or stopping momentarily for a snatched tea break in a layby that all makes this possible.'

Micky Tudor, Executive Creative Director, nucleus

The timeline from brief to delivery was just 10 days in total, 220 hours from briefing to playout with everything shot to social distancing guidelines. The film itself was shot in a day using GoPros, meaning it retains the distinctive point of view shot from the first 'Here to solve' campaign.

  • UK Media Enquiries

    T: +44 (0)1784 843000

    E: media@centrica.com

Notes

About British Gas
British Gas is Britain's leading supplier of energy, delivering to more than 10 million homes in Britain and more than 400,000 businesses. We offer the highest quality services to both UK homes and businesses, provided by around 8,000 highly-trained engineers. We also provide a range of innovative products and services including smart meters, connected home products by Hive™, and the on-demand, online tradesman service, Local Heroes.

About nucleus

nucleus, a bespoke agency model, integrates WPP's creative and strategic talents. Built specifically for Centrica, it composes personnel from The&Partnership, MediaCom, WundermanThompson and BCW.

It was set up to put data-led and insight customer planning at the heart of Centrica's marketing communications. All disciplines sit under one roof with Centrica's marketing team spending about half their time at the WPP site.

nucleus look after Centrica's consumer businesses in the UK, Ireland and North America, with bases in each key market. nucleus works across the full portfolio of Centrica's brands, including British Gas, Local Heroes and Hive in the UK, Direct Energy in the US and Bord Gáis Energy in Ireland.

Disclaimer

Centrica plc published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 09:43:06 UTC
