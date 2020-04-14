Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Centrica plc    CNA   GB00B033F229

CENTRICA PLC

(CNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Centrica : 14 Apr 2020 Group Chief Executive appointment Investor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 02:08am EDT
14 April 2020 Group Chief Executive appointment

Centrica plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris O'Shea as Group Chief Executive on a permanent basis with immediate effect.

Scott Wheway, Centrica Chairman, said:
'In the last few weeks since my appointment I have completed a review of both the internal and external candidates for this role and have come to the conclusion that Chris is comprehensively the best candidate for Centrica. I'm delighted to appoint him to the role on a permanent basis.

'The Board is confident that he is the right leader to navigate Centrica through and beyond the present Covid-19 crisis focusing on the welfare of our colleagues and customers, the financial resilience of the company and the agility to move quickly when we emerge from these unprecedented circumstances.'

Chris O'Shea said:
'It is a huge honour to be appointed to lead Centrica. The company has a long history of serving customers, strong market positions and over recent years has built the capabilities to help our customers transition to a low carbon future. I'm very proud of how the Centrica team is looking after our customers and our colleagues through the Covid-19 crisis.

'Beyond this present emergency our focus will be on creating value for all of our stakeholders through delivering growth in our customer facing businesses, the structural simplification of the Group, and building on the undoubted strengths and capabilities we have in our people and our businesses today.'

  • Investors and Analysts

    T: +44 (0)1753 494900

    E: ir@centrica.com

  • Media

    T: +44 (0)1784 843000

    E: media@centrica.com

Notes

Chris O'Shea was appointed to the Centrica Board as Group Chief Financial Officer on 1 November 2018 and became interim CEO with effect from 17 March 2020.

Chris O'Shea's remuneration package will consist of a basic salary and variable incentive arrangements which are in line with Centrica's current remuneration policy and practice. The key changes to his current arrangements are a base salary of £775,000 and a reduction from 15% to 10% pension contribution.

In recognition of the current crisis, Chris has already taken a voluntary reduction in salary of £100,000. This reduction will continue until the company resumes normal operations.

The company has commenced a search for a new Chief Financial Officer, and an announcement will be made in due course.

Further reading
Subscribe to Centrica news

Stay up to date with news, views and events via our newsletter.

Register here

Disclaimer

Centrica plc published this content on 14 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 06:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CENTRICA PLC
02:08aCENTRICA : 14 Apr 2020 Group Chief Executive appointment Investor
PU
04/13Norway will announce oil output decision soon - minister
RE
04/09CENTRICA : Spirit Energy temporarily shuts 9,000 bpd Chestnut oilfield due to co..
RE
04/08CENTRICA : British Gas to furlough 3,800 employees
RE
04/02CENTRICA : UK?s OVO Energy furloughs 3,400 staff due to coronavirus restrictions
RE
04/02CENTRICA : UK's Centrica shares hit record low amid cancelled dividend, weak dem..
RE
03/18UK government agrees measures with energy industry to safeguard supply
RE
03/18CENTRICA : British Gas owner Centrica faces board shakeup as chief executive ste..
AQ
03/17IAIN CONN : Chris O'Shea named Centrica's interim boss as CEO Iain Conn leaves
RE
03/09CENTRICA : 09 Mar 2020 George Eustice MP visits Wave Hub battery storage scheme ..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 28 999 M
EBIT 2019 977 M
Net income 2019 281 M
Debt 2019 3 540 M
Yield 2019 14,1%
P/E ratio 2019 6,96x
P/E ratio 2020 5,83x
EV / Sales2019 0,19x
EV / Sales2020 0,21x
Capitalization 2 069 M
Chart CENTRICA PLC
Duration : Period :
Centrica plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRICA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 65,32  GBp
Last Close Price 35,58  GBp
Spread / Highest target 178%
Spread / Average Target 83,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher O'Shea Group CEO, CFO & Executive Director
Jonathan Scott Wheway Chairman
Charles Cameron Director-Technology & Engineering
Mike Young Group Chief Information Officer
Carlos Pascual Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRICA PLC-60.16%2 591
ORSTED A/S-4.99%40 159
NATIONAL GRID PLC-3.82%39 896
SEMPRA ENERGY-16.17%37 128
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-19.36%27 054
ENGIE-31.35%26 016
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group