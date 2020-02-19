Centrica : 19 Feb 2020 Direct Energy Business Announces Contract with California's Department of General Services Company

Log in
02/19/2020 | 11:10am EST
19 February 2020 Direct Energy Business Announces Contract with California's Department of General Services

'We look forward to using our expertise to help Californian government facilities manage their natural gas usage. As one of the largest natural gas suppliers in the US, our team is well equipped to provide services to this wide group of facilities.'

John Schultz, President, Centrica North America and Direct Energy Business

Today, Direct Energy Business announced a contract with the State of California's Department of General Services (DGS) to provide 30 billion cubic feet of natural gas to more than 180 government institutions annually. Direct Energy Business was awarded the DGS 2020 Full Requirements North and South Contracts, which includes facilities throughout the state. Direct Energy Business will provide natural gas management and related services for the next three years starting in July 2020.

'We are so pleased to be working with the Department of General Services on this landmark contract, both for our California business and the state.'

Hambir Chavan, California Sales Director for Direct Energy Business

'We are committed to serving our customers and delivering a cohesive energy management program that allows for more control over their energy usage.'

Ross Balassone, Account Executive, Direct Energy Business

This contract was awarded to Direct Energy Business after an extensive RFP process by the Department of General Services.

Direct Energy Business offers a suite of natural gas, electricity and renewable solutions for both small and large businesses to help increase efficiencies and give customers more control over their energy usage.

  • Melissa Hand

    T: +1 (713) 877-5744

    E: melissa.hand@directenergy.com

Further reading
Disclaimer

Centrica plc published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 16:09:05 UTC
