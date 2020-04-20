Log in
Centrica : 20 Apr 2020 Board changes - Non-Executive Directors Investor

04/20/2020 | 01:11pm EDT
20 April 2020 Board changes - Non-Executive Directors

Centrica plc today announces that Non-Executive Directors, Carlos Pascual and Steve Pusey, will not be standing for re-election at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 22 May 2020 and they will step down from the Board with effect from the conclusion of the meeting.

Commenting, Scott Wheway, Chairman said: 'On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank both Carlos and Steve for their wise counsel and contributions to Board deliberations over the last five years. We wish them well for the future.'

ENDS

  • Investors and Analysts

    T: +44 (0)1753 494900

    E: ir@centrica.com

  • Media

    T: +44 (0)1784 843000

    E: media@centrica.com

Disclaimer

Centrica plc published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 17:10:08 UTC
