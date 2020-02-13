Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Centrica plc    CNA   GB00B033F229

CENTRICA PLC

(CNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Centrica : 2019 profit drops 35% on energy price cap, lower gas prices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 02:51am EST
FILE PHOTO: Electricity pylons are seen in London

British utility Centrica said on Thursday its annual profit last year slumped 35% due to a government price cap on some energy bills and falling natural gas prices.

The owner of British Gas, Britain's largest energy supplier, said adjusted operating profit for the year ending on Dec. 31, 2019 fell to 901 million pounds from 1.39 billion pounds a year earlier.

"2019 operating profit and earnings were materially impacted by a challenging environment, most significantly the implementation of the UK default tariff cap and falling natural gas prices," said chief executive Iain Conn in a statement.

"Looking to 2020, we expect to deliver earnings momentum relative to 2019 from our core customer divisions, but upstream earnings are likely to be impacted by the lower commodity price environment," he added.

A cap on electricity and gas bills came into effect in January 2019 and was a flagship policy of former British Prime Minister Theresa May to end what she called "rip-off" prices.

Last week, energy regulator Ofgem told suppliers to cut average standard bills and pre-pay bills by 1.4% from April 1 as wholesale prices had fallen between August 2019 and January 2020.

Centrica also said extended outages at two British nuclear power plants last year had also been a factor in the lower operating profit. Centrica has a 20% stake in Britain's nuclear fleet which is ageing.

Centrica said it continues with its planned divestments of nuclear and exploration and production company Spirit Energy.

By Nina Chestney

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CENTRICA PLC
03:20aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Centrica, Barclays weigh down FTSE 100
RE
02:51aCENTRICA : 2019 profit drops 35% on energy price cap, lower gas prices
RE
02:11aCENTRICA : 13 Feb 2020 Preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2019 I..
PU
02:07aCENTRICA : Final Results
PU
02/12CENTRICA : Chairman of Centrica, Weir takes leave due to medical condition
RE
02/12CENTRICA : Statement regarding Centrica Chairman
PU
02/12UK energy regulator to make suppliers pay for switching woes
RE
02/10LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Coronavirus fears keep FTSE in the red, but NMC shines
RE
02/0707 FEB 2020 DEVELOPING A SUSTAINABLE : Our people are key to enabling the low ca..
PU
02/04CENTRICA : 04 Feb 2020 British Gas launches new brand campaign 'Here to Solve' C..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 28 999 M
EBIT 2019 977 M
Net income 2019 281 M
Debt 2019 3 540 M
Yield 2019 5,90%
P/E ratio 2019 16,6x
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,29x
EV / Sales2020 0,28x
Capitalization 4 930 M
Chart CENTRICA PLC
Duration : Period :
Centrica plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRICA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 86,23  GBp
Last Close Price 84,78  GBp
Spread / Highest target 29,7%
Spread / Average Target 1,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Iain C. Conn Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Andrew Berry Chairman
Christopher O'Shea Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Charles Cameron Director-Technology & Engineering
Mike Young Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRICA PLC-5.06%6 396
NATIONAL GRID PLC8.88%46 776
ORSTED AS6.68%45 109
SEMPRA ENERGY4.89%44 697
ENGIE10.69%41 906
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE18.15%39 265
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group