Centrica : 25 Feb 2020 Centrica LNG cargo commissions the first private LNG terminal in Brazil Company

25 February 2020 Centrica LNG cargo commissions the first private LNG terminal in Brazil

Centrica plc and Centrais Elétricas de Sergipe S.A. (CELSE) have collaborated to commission the first private Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) import terminal in Brazil.

On 4 February, Centrica-chartered vessel, the Singapore Energy, delivered 95,000m3 of LNG by a ship-to-ship operation to the Golar Nanook Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) located 8.5km off the coast.

The FRSU is connected by pipeline to CELSE's Usina Termoelétrica (UTE) Porto de Sergipe I combined-cycle gas-fired power plant, the largest in Latin America.

'We are happy to start this collaboration with Golar and CELSE and pleased to have safely completed the ship-to-ship transfer. This cargo represents another milestone for the Brazil LNG market and demonstrates Centrica's growing global LNG trading, optimisation and operations capability.'

Jonathan Westby, Co-Managing Director of Centrica Energy Marketing & Trading and Global Head of LNG