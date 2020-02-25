Centrica : 25 Feb 2020 Centrica LNG cargo commissions the first private LNG terminal in Brazil Company

25 February 2020
Centrica LNG cargo commissions the first private LNG terminal in Brazil
Centrica plc and Centrais Elétricas de Sergipe S.A. (CELSE) have collaborated to commission the first private Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) import terminal in Brazil.
On 4 February, Centrica-chartered vessel, the Singapore Energy, delivered 95,000m3 of LNG by a ship-to-ship operation to the Golar Nanook Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) located 8.5km off the coast.
The FRSU is connected by pipeline to CELSE's Usina Termoelétrica (UTE) Porto de Sergipe I combined-cycle gas-fired power plant, the largest in Latin America.
'We are happy to start this collaboration with Golar and CELSE and pleased to have safely completed the ship-to-ship transfer. This cargo represents another milestone for the Brazil LNG market and demonstrates Centrica's growing global LNG trading, optimisation and operations capability.'
Jonathan Westby, Co-Managing Director of Centrica Energy Marketing & Trading and Global Head of LNG
-
Centrica Media Relations
T: +44 (0)1784 843000
E: media@centrica.com
Notes
About Centrica Energy Marketing and Trading
Energy Marketing and Tradingis the trading and optimisation arm of Centricaplc, a leading international energy services and solutions provider that is founded on a 200-year heritage of serving people. We are a leading provider of energy management and optimisation services to businesses, in addition to managing commodity risk and providing wholesale market access for the Centrica Group. We have over 14GW of capacity under contract in Europe, more than half of which is for renewable assets. We also continue to expand our global LNG business, having built a full range of LNG trading, optimisation and operations capability.
Subscribe to Centrica news
Stay up to date with news, views and events via our newsletter.
Register here
Disclaimer
Centrica plc published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 09:18:02 UTC