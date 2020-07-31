Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Centrica plc    CNA   GB00B033F229

CENTRICA PLC

(CNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Centrica : 31 Jul 2020 Publication of Circular and Notice of General Meeting Investor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 11:07am EDT
31 July 2020 Publication of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

Further to the announcement made on 24 July 2020, Centrica plc ('Centrica') has today published a circular (the 'Circular') in relation to the proposed sale of Direct Energy to NRG Energy (the 'Transaction'), having received approval from the Financial Conduct Authority. The Circular will be sent to Centrica's Shareholders (other than those who have elected for notification by electronic communication) shortly.

The Transaction is conditional on, among other things, the approval of Centrica's Shareholders. Accordingly, the Circular contains a notice convening a general meeting of the Company which is to be held at Millstream, Maidenhead Road, Windsor, Berkshire SL4 5GD at 2.00 p.m. on 20 August 2020 (the 'General Meeting') at which an ordinary resolution (the 'Resolution') will be proposed for Centrica's Shareholders to approve the Transaction (the 'Notice of General Meeting').

The Board considers the Transaction (and the Resolution necessary to implement the Transaction) to be in the best interests of Centrica and its Shareholders as a whole and unanimously recommends that Shareholders vote in favour of the Resolution.

In line with recent U.K. legislation in relation to holding company meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic, the General Meeting will be convened with the minimum quorum of Centrica's Shareholders (which will be facilitated by Centrica's management) in order to conduct the business of the General Meeting. The health and safety of our Shareholders and colleagues is always our utmost priority. Therefore, the General Meeting will be held as a closed meeting, and Shareholders (and any appointed proxies (other than the chairman of the General Meeting) or corporate representatives) will not be granted access to the General Meeting in person. We strongly urge Shareholders to vote by proxy on the Resolution as early as possible, and the Centrica Board recommends that Shareholders appoint the chairman of the General Meeting as their proxy. Further information as to how to vote by proxy can be found in the Notice of General Meeting.

The Circular and the Notice of General Meeting have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority's National Storage Mechanism (the 'NSM') and will be available for inspection on the NSM's website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The Circular and the Notice of General Meeting will also be available for viewing on Centrica's website at www.centrica.com/GM820.

  • Centrica Investor Relations

    T: +44 (0)1753 494900

    E: ir@centrica.com

  • Centrica Media Relations

    T: +44 (0) 1784 843000

    E: media@centrica.com

Notes

Goldman Sachs International (Sponsor and Joint Lead Financial Adviser)

Karen Cook, Mark Sorrell, Brian Bolster, Brian O'Keeffe
+44 (0) 20 7774 1000

Robey Warshaw LLP (Joint Lead Financial Adviser)

Simon Robey, Matthew Ellis
+44 (0) 20 7317 3900

Cautionary statement

This announcement is not intended to, and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer to sell or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this announcement is not for release, publication or distribution to persons in any jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of local securities laws or regulations. Centrica's Shareholders are advised to read the whole of the Circular with care.

Important information relating to financial advisers

Goldman Sachs International ('Goldman Sachs'), which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively as sponsor and joint lead financial adviser to Centrica and for no one else in connection with the Transaction and will not be responsible to anyone other than Centrica for providing the protections afforded to clients of Goldman Sachs or for providing advice in relation to the Transaction, the contents of this announcement or any transaction, arrangement or other matter referred to in this announcement.

Robey Warshaw LLP ('Robey Warshaw'), which is authorised and regulated in the U.K. by the FCA, is acting as joint lead financial adviser exclusively for Centrica and no one else in connection with the Transaction and will not be responsible to anyone other than Centrica for providing the protections afforded to clients of Robey Warshaw, nor for providing advice in relation to the Transaction or any other matters or arrangements referred to in this announcement.

Further reading
Subscribe to Centrica news

Stay up to date with news, views and events via our newsletter.

Register here

Disclaimer

Centrica plc published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 15:06:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CENTRICA PLC
11:07aCENTRICA : 31 Jul 2020 Publication of Circular and Notice of General Meeting Inv..
PU
07/26CENTRICA : 21 Jul 2020 Cornwall's first smart-grid wind turbine to generat..
PU
07/24Centrica to sell North American energy business for $3.63 billion
RE
07/24Centrica to sell North American energy business for $3.63 billion
RE
07/24EUROPE : U.S.-China tension, virus worries weigh on European stocks; Centrica so..
RE
07/24London stocks sink amid Sino-U.S. tensions, mark weekly losses
RE
07/24Escalating U.S.-China tensions weigh on European stocks
RE
07/24London stocks retreat on mixed earnings, Sino-U.S. tensions
RE
07/24CENTRICA : 24 Jul 2020 Proposed sale of Direct Energy for $3.625 billion to NRG ..
PU
07/24CENTRICA : 24 Jul 2020 Interim results for the period ended 30 June 2020 Investo..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 25 128 M 33 040 M 33 040 M
Net income 2020 -858 M -1 127 M -1 127 M
Net Debt 2020 2 574 M 3 384 M 3 384 M
P/E ratio 2020 -22,6x
Yield 2020 3,20%
Capitalization 2 862 M 3 728 M 3 764 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
EV / Sales 2021 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 25 835
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart CENTRICA PLC
Duration : Period :
Centrica plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRICA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 53,75 GBX
Last Close Price 49,06 GBX
Spread / Highest target 63,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher O'Shea Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Scott Wheway Chairman
Johnathan Richard Ford Chief Financial Officer & Director
Charles Cameron Director-Technology & Engineering
Mike Young Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRICA PLC-45.06%3 728
ORSTED A/S30.91%59 936
NATIONAL GRID PLC-5.14%40 948
SEMPRA ENERGY-18.31%36 202
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-8.94%32 995
ENGIE-24.62%30 853
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group