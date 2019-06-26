Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Centrica plc    CNA   GB00B033F229

CENTRICA PLC

(CNA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Centrica : Additional Listing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 04:47am EDT

26 June 2019

Centrica plc (the 'Company')

Additional Listing

The Company confirms the allotment and issue of 101,684,164 ordinary shares of 614/81 pence each ('Shares'), at a price of 94.44 pence per Share, to shareholders who are participants in the Company's Scrip Dividend Programme (the 'Programme') in respect of the final dividend for the year ending 31 December 2018 payable on 27 June 2019. This represents approximately 1.78 per cent of the current issued share capital of the Company, excluding shares held in treasury. The Shares rank equally with existing issued ordinary shares.

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange for the Shares to be admitted to trading. Dealings in the shares are expected to commence on 27 June 2019.

Following Admission, the issued capital of the Company will comprise 5,817,100,579 Shares. This figure excludes 12,496,465 Shares held in treasury.

The figure of 5,817,100,579 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of the following documents relating to the Programme were submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM:

· Introduction letter;

· Scrip Mandate Forms;

· Terms and Conditions of the Programme; and

· FAQ document.

ENDS

Adam Westley

Head of Secretariat

Centrica plc

01753 494000

Centrica plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange (CNA)
Registered Office: Millstream, Maidenhead Road, Windsor, Berkshire SL4 5GD

Registered in England & Wales number: 3033654
Legal Entity Identifier number: E26EDV109X6EEPBKVH76
ISIN number: GB00B033F229

Disclaimer

Centrica plc published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 08:46:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTRICA PLC
04:47aCENTRICA : Additional Listing
PU
06/20Asia's Pavilion gets access to Europe LNG terminals with Iberdrola exit
RE
06/20CENTRICA : Business Solutions Expands U.S. Operations with Agreement to Purchase..
AQ
06/20CENTRICA : to Cut 700 Jobs -Sky News
DJ
06/20CENTRICA : British gas owner to axe 700 uk management jobs
AQ
06/19CENTRICA : Providing energy for the smart city revolution
AQ
06/19Shell aims to beat power utilities at their own game
RE
06/19Anadarko approves $20 bln LNG export project in Mozambique
RE
06/17Iberdrola to launch Irish retail arm, invest $112 million in renewables by 20..
RE
06/17LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Banks support FTSE 100 even as airlines hit by Lufthansa..
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 28 249 M
EBIT 2019 1 168 M
Net income 2019 403 M
Debt 2019 3 454 M
Yield 2019 9,29%
P/E ratio 2019 11,69
P/E ratio 2020 9,50
EV / Sales 2019 0,30x
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
Capitalization 5 019 M
Chart CENTRICA PLC
Duration : Period :
Centrica plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRICA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1,03  GBP
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Iain C. Conn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Neil Haythornthwaite Chairman
Christopher OShea Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mike Young Group Chief Information Officer
Margherita Della Valle Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRICA PLC-34.90%6 815
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-20.22%43 036
SEMPRA ENERGY30.19%36 195
NATIONAL GRID PLC9.80%34 332
ENGIE6.71%34 295
ORSTED AS32.89%34 057
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About