Centrica : Additional Listing

26 June 2019

Centrica plc (the 'Company')

Additional Listing

The Company confirms the allotment and issue of 101,684,164 ordinary shares of 614/81 pence each ('Shares'), at a price of 94.44 pence per Share, to shareholders who are participants in the Company's Scrip Dividend Programme (the 'Programme') in respect of the final dividend for the year ending 31 December 2018 payable on 27 June 2019. This represents approximately 1.78 per cent of the current issued share capital of the Company, excluding shares held in treasury. The Shares rank equally with existing issued ordinary shares.

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange for the Shares to be admitted to trading. Dealings in the shares are expected to commence on 27 June 2019.

Following Admission, the issued capital of the Company will comprise 5,817,100,579 Shares. This figure excludes 12,496,465 Shares held in treasury.

The figure of 5,817,100,579 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of the following documents relating to the Programme were submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM:

· Introduction letter;

· Scrip Mandate Forms;

· Terms and Conditions of the Programme; and

· FAQ document.

Adam Westley

Head of Secretariat

Centrica plc

01753 494000

Centrica plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange (CNA)

Registered Office: Millstream, Maidenhead Road, Windsor, Berkshire SL4 5GD

Registered in England & Wales number: 3033654

Legal Entity Identifier number: E26EDV109X6EEPBKVH76

ISIN number: GB00B033F229