Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Centrica plc    CNA   GB00B033F229

CENTRICA PLC

(CNA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Centrica : Board Committee Membership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 05:53am EDT

21 August 2019

Centrica plc

('the Company')

Board Committee Membership

Centrica plc today announces that Joan Gillman has been appointed as a member of the Remuneration Committee and Pam Kaur has been appointed as a member of the Safety, Health, Environment, Security & Ethics Committee, both with immediate effect.

ENDS

Enquiries:

Centrica Investor Relations: +44 (0)1753 494900

Centrica Media Relations: +44 (0)1784 843000

Centrica plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange (CNA)
Registered Office: Millstream, Maidenhead Road, Windsor, Berkshire SL4 5GD

Registered in England & Wales number: 3033654
Legal Entity Identifier number: E26EDV109X6EEPBKVH76
ISIN number: GB00B033F229

Disclaimer

Centrica plc published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 09:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTRICA PLC
05:53aCENTRICA : Board Committee Membership
PU
08/20CENTRICA : Helping our customers transition to a lower carbon future
PU
08/19CENTRICA : Catholic church goes green in one of the UK's largest renewable energ..
AQ
08/13CENTRICA INNOVATIONS : EV route planner will make your day
PU
08/07UK winter energy bills to fall as regulator lowers price cap
RE
08/07E.ON still sees value in Britain despite profit drop
RE
08/07UK Energy Regulator to Cut Price Cap This Winter
DJ
08/05CENTRICA : Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are changing the world o..
PU
08/02European gas price slump yet to find a floor as inventories burst
RE
08/01Natural Gas Distribution Market Expected To Reach A Value Of Nearly $872.06 B..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 28 664 M
EBIT 2019 976 M
Net income 2019 254 M
Debt 2019 3 349 M
Yield 2019 7,74%
P/E ratio 2019 16,3x
P/E ratio 2020 7,89x
EV / Sales2019 0,25x
EV / Sales2020 0,25x
Capitalization 3 753 M
Chart CENTRICA PLC
Duration : Period :
Centrica plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRICA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 83,10  GBp
Last Close Price 64,58  GBp
Spread / Highest target 117%
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Iain C. Conn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Neil Haythornthwaite Chairman
Christopher OShea Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mike Young Group Chief Information Officer
Margherita Della Valle Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRICA PLC-52.13%4 561
ORSTED AS51.80%41 320
SEMPRA ENERGY29.09%38 344
ENGIE7.70%36 076
NATIONAL GRID PLC11.27%35 964
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-24.20%35 349
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group