Centrica : Board Committee Membership

21 August 2019

Centrica plc

('the Company')

Board Committee Membership

Centrica plc today announces that Joan Gillman has been appointed as a member of the Remuneration Committee and Pam Kaur has been appointed as a member of the Safety, Health, Environment, Security & Ethics Committee, both with immediate effect.

