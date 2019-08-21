Centrica : Board Committee Membership

21 August 2019
Centrica plc
('the Company')
Board Committee Membership
Centrica plc today announces that Joan Gillman has been appointed as a member of the Remuneration Committee and Pam Kaur has been appointed as a member of the Safety, Health, Environment, Security & Ethics Committee, both with immediate effect.
ENDS
Enquiries:
Centrica Investor Relations: +44 (0)1753 494900
Centrica Media Relations: +44 (0)1784 843000
Centrica plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange (CNA)
Registered Office: Millstream, Maidenhead Road, Windsor, Berkshire SL4 5GD
Registered in England & Wales number: 3033654
Legal Entity Identifier number: E26EDV109X6EEPBKVH76
ISIN number: GB00B033F229
Disclaimer
Centrica plc published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 09:52:01 UTC