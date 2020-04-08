Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Centrica plc    CNA   GB00B033F229

CENTRICA PLC

(CNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Centrica : British Gas to furlough 3,800 employees

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/08/2020 | 05:10am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A British Gas sign is seen outside its offices in Staines in southern England

Britain's largest energy supplier British Gas will furlough around 3,800 employees as the coronavirus pandemic forces the company to scale back operations, parent Centrica said on Wednesday.

The government has ordered sweeping measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus, shutting down much of the economy and asking people to stay inside and avoid non-essential travel.

Centrica employs 20,000 people in Britain.

"We?ve had to scale back some of our operations to focus on emergency work only and looking after our vulnerable customers," a spokeswoman said.

"In the short term we are placing some colleagues, who we can't redeploy to emergency or vulnerable operations, into furlough to protect jobs and our business. They will receive 100% of their regular salary," she said.

Under a government scheme, furloughed staff can receive 80% of their salary. Centrica said it will top up the remaining 20% for its furloughed staff.

When lockdown restrictions start to ease, the company said it will catch up on delivering non-essential services for customers.

Centrica joins other energy suppliers in Britain which have furloughed staff, including E.ON UK, Npower and OVO Energy.

By Nina Chestney

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CENTRICA PLC
05:10aCENTRICA : British Gas to furlough 3,800 employees
RE
04/02CENTRICA : UK?s OVO Energy furloughs 3,400 staff due to coronavirus restrictions
RE
04/02CENTRICA : UK's Centrica shares hit record low amid cancelled dividend, weak dem..
RE
03/18UK government agrees measures with energy industry to safeguard supply
RE
03/18CENTRICA : British Gas owner Centrica faces board shakeup as chief executive ste..
AQ
03/17IAIN CONN : Chris O'Shea named Centrica's interim boss as CEO Iain Conn leaves
RE
03/09CENTRICA : 09 Mar 2020 George Eustice MP visits Wave Hub battery storage scheme ..
PU
03/05CENTRICA : Volkswagen signs three-year electric home charging contract with Cent..
AQ
03/04CENTRICA : and VW sign partnership to provide domestic EV charging solutions; Th..
AQ
03/04Centrica, Volkswagen agree three-year deal for electric vehicle home charging
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 28 999 M
EBIT 2019 977 M
Net income 2019 281 M
Debt 2019 3 540 M
Yield 2019 15,4%
P/E ratio 2019 6,34x
P/E ratio 2020 5,30x
EV / Sales2019 0,19x
EV / Sales2020 0,21x
Capitalization 1 883 M
Chart CENTRICA PLC
Duration : Period :
Centrica plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRICA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 65,32  GBp
Last Close Price 32,38  GBp
Spread / Highest target 206%
Spread / Average Target 102%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher O'Shea Group CEO, CFO & Executive Director
Jonathan Scott Wheway Chairman
Charles Cameron Director-Technology & Engineering
Mike Young Group Chief Information Officer
Carlos Pascual Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRICA PLC-63.74%2 325
ORSTED A/S-6.39%39 720
NATIONAL GRID PLC-9.29%37 099
SEMPRA ENERGY-22.98%34 113
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-22.48%25 972
E.ON SE-8.04%24 870
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group