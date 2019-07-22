Centrica Set to Cut Dividend, Sell Oil-And-Gas Unit -The Sunday Times

--British Gas-owner Centrica PLC is set to cut its dividend and launch a sale of its 69% stake in oil-and-gas business Spirit Energy, London's the Sunday Times reports, citing unnamed sources.

--This is part of Chief Executive Iain Conn's attempt to revive the company, as intense competition and turmoil in the utilities sector have left the group at risk of being relegated from the FTSE 100, the Sunday Times reports.

Full story: https://bit.ly/2Lz3aLf

