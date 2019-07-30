Log in
CENTRICA PLC

(CNA)
Centrica Slashes Dividend, Exits Oil and Gas as CEO Steps Down

07/30/2019 | 02:45am EDT

By Adria Calatayud

British Gas owner Centrica PLC (CNA.LN) said Tuesday that Chief Executive Iain Conn plans to step down next year, as it announced plans to slash its 2019 dividend by 58% and exit oil and gas production.

The FTSE 100-listed utilities company said these actions will complete its transformation into a cost-competitive, customer-facing business. Mr. Conn will remain with the company at least until next year's annual general meeting, Centrica said.

Centrica reported a swing to a pretax loss of 569 million pounds ($704.3 million) for the first half compared with a profit of GBP415 million in the year-earlier period. The company attributed the loss to lower adjusted earnings and remeasurements due to falling gas prices. Centrica posted a net loss of GBP550 million compared with a profit of GBP238 million a year before.

Adjusted earnings attributable to shareholders fell by 63% to GBP134 million, the company said.

Revenue fell to GBP11.57 billion in the first half from GBP12.10 billion a year before, the company said.

Centrica declared an interim dividend of 1.50 pence a share, down from 3.60 pence a share in the first half of 2018. For the full year, the company intends to pay a full-year dividend of 5.0 pence a share compared with 12.0 pence a year earlier.

Centrica backed its full-year guidance and said adjusted earnings will be weighted toward the second half of the year.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayudvaello@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRICA PLC 3.84% 90.84 Delayed Quote.-32.66%
CENTRICA PLC (ADR) End-of-day quote.
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.23% 64.13 Delayed Quote.16.53%
WTI 0.28% 57.25 Delayed Quote.23.70%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 28 635 M
EBIT 2019 1 132 M
Net income 2019 375 M
Debt 2019 3 443 M
Yield 2019 8,08%
P/E ratio 2019 13,0x
P/E ratio 2020 9,19x
EV / Sales2019 0,30x
EV / Sales2020 0,30x
Capitalization 5 279 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 100,26  GBp
Last Close Price 90,84  GBp
Spread / Highest target 54,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Iain C. Conn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Neil Haythornthwaite Chairman
Christopher OShea Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mike Young Group Chief Information Officer
Margherita Della Valle Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRICA PLC-32.66%6 456
ORSTED AS43.40%38 821
SEMPRA ENERGY29.64%38 486
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-18.30%38 239
ENGIE14.29%37 674
NATIONAL GRID PLC12.09%35 773
