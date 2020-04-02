Log in
CENTRICA PLC

CENTRICA PLC

CNA
Centrica : UK power firm Centrica braces for non-payments, fall in usage

04/02/2020 | 03:25am EDT

British power supplier and energy group Centrica on Thursday cancelled its 2019 dividend payment and took more steps to cut costs, saying it expected customers to defer electricity bill payments and sees a drop in business usage due to a nationwide lockdown.

The utility also said the current situation made it more challenging to move ahead with its plans to divest its holdings in oil and gas producer Spirit Energy as well as its interests in nuclear energy.

The company said that while energy demand from residential customers had increased with more people working from home, it was experiencing a more significant reduction in demand from business customers due to the lockdown.

"We also expect to see an increase in working capital outflows and customer bad debt, as certain customer segments defer payments due to the reduction of household incomes and business revenues," Centrica said.

The company has stopped or delayed all new non-critical capital expenditure projects in its customer-facing divisions, bringing down its capital spend to around 600 million pounds ($743.76 million) from 800 million pounds forecast earlier.

Centrica also said it was putting off the decision to pay employee cash bonuses relating to 2019 until the outlook becomes clearer, while implementing a pay freeze for most non-customer facing colleagues.

It has delayed over 100 million pounds of restructuring spend as well, and had decided earlier this year to award no bonuses to directors for 2019.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Vinay Dwivedi)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 28 999 M
EBIT 2019 977 M
Net income 2019 281 M
Debt 2019 3 540 M
Yield 2019 13,5%
P/E ratio 2019 7,26x
P/E ratio 2020 5,57x
EV / Sales2019 0,20x
EV / Sales2020 0,22x
Capitalization 2 158 M
Chart CENTRICA PLC
Duration : Period :
Centrica plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRICA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 75,71  GBp
Last Close Price 37,11  GBp
Spread / Highest target 183%
Spread / Average Target 104%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher O'Shea Group CEO, CFO & Executive Director
Jonathan Scott Wheway Chairman
Charles Cameron Director-Technology & Engineering
Mike Young Group Chief Information Officer
Carlos Pascual Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRICA PLC-58.44%2 757
NATIONAL GRID PLC-3.46%41 346
ORSTED A/S-3.28%41 269
SEMPRA ENERGY-31.54%33 037
E.ON SE-4.66%27 051
ENGIE-37.67%24 959
