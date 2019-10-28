Centron Telecom International Holdg : UPDATE ON WINDING UP PETITION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Centron Telecom International Holding Limited

(In Provisional Liquidation)

星辰通信国际控股有限公司

(臨時清盤中)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1155)

UPDATE ON WINDING UP PETITION

This announcement is made by Centron Telecom International Holding Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 and Rule 13.25 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO").

References are made to the Company's announcements dated 22 June 2018, 4 July 2018, 30 August 2018, 19 October 2018 and 3 October 2019 (collectively, the "Announcements"). Capitalised terms used in this announcement have the same meanings as in the Announcements unless the contexts require the otherwise.

UPDATE ON WINDING UP PETITION

As disclosed in the Company's announcement dated 3 October 2019, the Grand Court has scheduled the hearing of the Petition to be held on 11 October 2019 at 10:00 am (Cayman Islands time). Pursuant to an Order of the Grand Court dated 11 October 2019, the Grand Court has ordered the hearing of the Petition be further adjourned to a date not before 31 December 2019 (Cayman Islands time). Further announcement will be made by the Company in respect of this matter as and when appropriate.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock