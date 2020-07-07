Centrotec : Public share buyback offer of CENTROTEC SE successfully completed

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 paragraph 1 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)

Brilon, Germany, July 7, 2020 - The voluntary public share buyback offer of CENTROTEC SE (ISIN DE0005407506 / WKN 540750) against payment of an offer price in the amount of EUR 14,00 per no-par value share for a purchase of up to 1.463.093 shares of the Company, published on June 18, 2020 is expected to have been accepted for a number of approximately 2.093.760 shares and therefore over-subscribed.

According to the terms and conditions of the public share buyback offer the over-subscribed shares tendered will be considered proportionally, that is in relation to the total number of shares tendered. The allocation ratio is expected to be approximately 69,87 %.

The final result of the public share buyback offer and the exact allocation ratio are expected to be published on July 9, 2020, on the website of the Company (www.centrotec.de under section 'Investor Relations - public share buyback') and will subsequently be published in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger).

CENTROTEC SE

CENTROTEC SE enjoys a presence in around 50 different countries through subsidiaries and sales partners. The principal group companies are Wolf, Brink Climate Systems and Ned Air in the Climate Systems segment, specialising in heating, climate control and ventilation technology e.g. in the form of solar thermal systems, CHP units and home ventilation systems with heat recovery, as well as Ubbink and Centrotherm in the Gas Flue Systems segment, with their focus on gas flue and air piping systems. CENTROTEC is consequently Europe's only listed full-service provider of heating and climate control technology, solar thermal systems and energy-saving solutions for buildings.

CENTROTEC SE, Am Patbergschen Dorn 9, D-59929 Brilon, Germany

ISIN: DE0005407506, WKN: 540750, home stock exchange: Frankfurt/ Main; indices: Prime All Share, Prime Industrial

For further information, contact:

CENTROTEC SE, Carsten Vogt, Manager Investor Relations, Tel.: +49 (0)2961 96631-103