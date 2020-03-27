Log in
Centrotec SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/27/2020 | 12:15pm EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Centrotec SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Centrotec SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.03.2020 / 17:14
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Centrotec SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2020
Address: http://www.centrotec.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2020
Address: http://www.centrotec.de/en/investor-relations-en/financial-reports

27.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Centrotec SE
Am Patbergschen Dorn 9
59929 Brilon
Germany
Internet: www.centrotec.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1009721  27.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1009721&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
