Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Centrotec SE    CEV   DE0005407506

CENTROTEC SE

(CEV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Centrotec SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 02:40am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Centrotec SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Centrotec SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07.08.2020 / 08:35
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Centrotec SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2020
Address: https://www.centrotec.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2020
Address: https://www.centrotec.de/en/investor-relations-en/financial-reports

07.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Centrotec SE
Am Patbergschen Dorn 9
59929 Brilon
Germany
Internet: www.centrotec.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1112591  07.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1112591&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CENTROTEC SE
02:40aCENTROTEC SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ..
EQ
07/17CENTROTEC SE : Successful first half year despite Corona Pandemic; Annual foreca..
PU
07/17CENTROTEC SE : Successful first half year despite Corona Pandemic; Annual foreca..
EQ
07/10CENTROTEC SE : Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares a..
EQ
07/07CENTROTEC : Public share buyback offer of CENTROTEC SE successfully completed
PU
07/07CENTROTEC SE : Public share buyback offer of CENTROTEC SE successfully completed
EQ
06/15CENTROTEC : resolves on public share buyback offer for up to 1.463.093 shares
EQ
05/14CENTROTEC : Quarterly Report Q1 2020 English
PU
05/14CENTROTEC SE : successful first quarter with no major impact from pandemic yet; ..
EQ
05/14CENTROTEC SE : successful first quarter with no major impact from pandemic yet; ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 652 M 772 M 772 M
Net income 2020 8,90 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
Net Debt 2020 104 M 123 M 123 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
Yield 2020 1,84%
Capitalization 219 M 259 M 259 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 3 245
Free-Float 40,8%
Chart CENTROTEC SE
Duration : Period :
Centrotec SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTROTEC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 20,25 €
Last Close Price 14,96 €
Spread / Highest target 67,1%
Spread / Average Target 35,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Kneip Chairman-Management Board
Guido Alexander Krass Chairman-Supervisory Board
Günther Wühr Chief Financial Officer
Christian C. Pochtler Member-Supervisory Board
Andreas von Maltzan Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTROTEC SE-9.11%259
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.21.81%52 186
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-5.70%28 564
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-13.11%27 643
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB36.82%12 861
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.11.03%10 362
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group