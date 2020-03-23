Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Centrotec SE    CEV   DE0005407506

CENTROTEC SE

(CEV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Centrotec SE: Suspension of dividend payment in view of the Corona-Pandemic; annual expectations for 2020 put under reservation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 09:40am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Centrotec SE / Key word(s): Dividend/Change in Forecast
Centrotec SE: Suspension of dividend payment in view of the Corona-Pandemic; annual expectations for 2020 put under reservation

23-March-2020 / 14:36 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Brilon, Germany, March 23, 2020 - In view of the recent developments of the world-wide Corona-Pandemic, the management board and the supervisory board of CENTROTEC SE, have decided today to propose to the Annual General Meeting that the dividend payment for the financial year 2019 shall be suspended.

The impact of the world-wide Corona-Pandemic on CENTROTEC and its individual group companies is very difficult to judge at present. The management board and the supervisory board do expect that the sales market will develop positively in the long run, but the increased number of uncertainties caused by economic crisis - which are particularly due to the Corona-Pandemic - present a risk for the overall economic development that is very difficult to judge and hence presents a risk for CENTROTEC. The proposal to suspend the dividend payment for the 2019 financial year is aimed to secure a continuously strong financial and cash position.

As already reported in early February a revenue of EUR 651 million (previous year EUR 614.7 million) and an operating result (EBIT) of around EUR 33.1 million (approved, previous year EUR 30.4 million) has been generated in the 2019 financial year. In this context an organic growth to a consolidated revenue of EUR 670 to 690 million with an operating result (EBIT) of EUR 34 to 36 million had been forecasted for the 2020 financial year. Since then the Corona-virus has developed into a pandemic in Europe and it becomes more and more likely that the coming weeks will show nationwide deteriorations of sales markets, sourcing problems or public restrictions of production that might lead to substantial decline in the business activities of CENTROTEC. Some markets, such as Italy and France are already in steep decline since the beginning of March. Against this background the above mentioned forecast is now subject to serious uncertainties. The financial impact of the crisis, however, cannot be estimated properly at present.

CENTROTEC SE

CENTROTEC SE enjoys a presence in around 50 different countries through subsidiaries and sales partners. The principal group companies are Wolf, Brink Climate Systems and Ned Air in the Climate Systems segment, specialising in heating, climate control and ventilation technology e.g. in the form of solar thermal systems, CHP units and home ventilation systems with heat recovery, as well as Ubbink and Centrotherm in the Gas Flue Systems segment, with their focus on gas flue and air piping systems. CENTROTEC is consequently Europe's only listed full-service provider of heating and climate control technology, solar thermal systems and energy-saving solutions for buildings.

CENTROTEC SE, Am Patbergschen Dorn 9, D-59929 Brilon, Germany

ISIN: DE0005407506, WKN: 540750, home stock exchange: Frankfurt/ Main; indices: Prime All Share, Prime Industrial

For further information, contact:

CENTROTEC SE, Carsten Vogt, Manager Investor Relations, Tel.: +49 (0)2961 96631-103




Contact:
CENTROTEC SE, Carsten Vogt, Manager Investor Relations, Tel.: +49 (0)2961 96631-103

23-March-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Centrotec SE
Am Patbergschen Dorn 9
59929 Brilon
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2961 96631-0
Fax: +49 (0)2961 96631-100
E-mail: ir@centrotec.de
Internet: www.centrotec.de
ISIN: DE0005407506
WKN: 540750
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1004119

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1004119  23-March-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1004119&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CENTROTEC SE
09:40aCENTROTEC SE : Suspension of dividend payment in view of the Corona-Pandemic; an..
EQ
02/10CENTROTEC SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securitie..
EQ
02/10CENTROTEC SE : Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares a..
EQ
02/07CENTROTEC SE : CENTROTEC continues positive trend in revenue and earnings
EQ
2019CENTROTEC SUSTAINABLE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by..
EQ
2019CENTROTEC SUSTAINABLE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpH..
EQ
2019CENTROTEC SUSTAINABLE AG : CENTROTEC with continuing steady growth in revenue an..
EQ
2019CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 30/09/2 : 37 CET/CEST - Correction of a release fro..
EQ
2019CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 23/09/2 : 02 CET/CEST - CENTROTEC Sustainable AG: P..
EQ
2019CENTROTEC SUSTAINABLE AG : Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of ..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 651 M
EBIT 2019 32,9 M
Net income 2019 23,2 M
Debt 2019 85,8 M
Yield 2019 3,53%
P/E ratio 2019 7,25x
P/E ratio 2020 7,05x
EV / Sales2019 0,35x
EV / Sales2020 0,33x
Capitalization 145 M
Chart CENTROTEC SE
Duration : Period :
Centrotec SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTROTEC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 18,70  €
Last Close Price 9,91  €
Spread / Highest target 112%
Spread / Average Target 88,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 65,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Kneip Chairman-Management Board
Guido Alexander Krass Chairman-Supervisory Board
Günther Wühr Chief Financial Officer
Christian C. Pochtler Member-Supervisory Board
Andreas von Maltzan Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTROTEC SE-39.79%155
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.1.76%34 893
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-38.81%19 001
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.-25.49%7 017
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB-22.72%6 122
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC-58.56%5 679
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group