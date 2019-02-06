Log in
CENTROTEC SUSTAINABLE AG (CEV)
CENTROTEC Sustainable AG: CENTROTEC full-year forecast confirmed; further growth forecast

02/06/2019

DGAP-News: CENTROTEC Sustainable AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast
CENTROTEC Sustainable AG: CENTROTEC full-year forecast confirmed; further growth forecast

06.02.2019 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Brilon, February 6, 2019: CENTROTEC Sustainable AG, Brilon, generated revenue of EUR 615 million in the 2018 financial year (unaudited, previous year EUR 594.5 million). As clarified in-year, this was therefore towards the upper end of the forecast range of EUR 600 to 620 million. The indications are that the operating result (EBIT) will be at the lower end of the forecast range of EUR 30 to 32 million, as expected. The negative trend in the financial result continued in the fourth quarter, in a reflection of market conditions.

CENTROTEC plans further organic growth for the financial year in progress of 2019 and expects to generate consolidated revenue of EUR 620 to 640 million. Within this context the company anticipates further growth in its international sales markets and a continuing improvement in its position in the German heating market, building on the process that started in the previous year. The company will also invest further in the international expansion of business activities and the digitalization of its products and processes. On this basis, the company expects full-year EBIT amounting to EUR 31 to 33 million.
The audited financial statements and Annual Report for the 2018 financial year will be published on March 28, 2019.


CENTROTEC Sustainable AG
CENTROTEC Sustainable AG enjoys a presence in around 50 different countries through subsidiaries and sales partners. The principal group companies are Wolf, Brink Climate Systems and Ned Air in the Climate Systems segment, specialising in heating, climate control and ventilation technology e.g. in the form of solar thermal systems, CHP units and home ventilation systems with heat recovery, as well as Ubbink and Centrotherm in the Gas Flue Systems segment, with their focus on gas flue and air piping systems. CENTROTEC is consequently Europe's only listed full-service provider of heating and climate control technology, solar thermal systems and energy-saving solutions for buildings.

CENTROTEC Sustainable AG, Am Patbergschen Dorn 9, D-59929 Brilon, Germany
ISIN: DE0005407506, WKN: 540750, home stock exchange: Frankfurt/ Main; indices: Prime All Share, Prime Industrial
For further information, contact:
CENTROTEC Sustainable AG, Carsten Vogt, Tel.: +49 (0)2961 96631-103 or
MetaCom GmbH, Georg Biekehör, Tel.: +49 (0)6181 98280-30


06.02.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CENTROTEC Sustainable AG
Am Patbergschen Dorn 9
59929 Brilon
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2961 96631-0
Fax: +49 (0)2961 96631-100
E-mail: ir@centrotec.de
Internet: www.centrotec.de
ISIN: DE0005407506
WKN: 540750
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

772905  06.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=772905&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 617 M
EBIT 2018 30,5 M
Net income 2018 18,0 M
Debt 2018 33,3 M
Yield 2018 3,27%
P/E ratio 2018 10,77
P/E ratio 2019 9,30
EV / Sales 2018 0,40x
EV / Sales 2019 0,35x
Capitalization 211 M
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Kneip Chairman-Management Board & CFO
Guido Alexander Krass Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian C. Pochtler Member-Supervisory Board
Andreas von Maltzan Member-Supervisory Board
Carsten Vogt Manager-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTROTEC SUSTAINABLE AG2.45%241
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL14.06%30 853
MELROSE INDUSTRIES7.35%10 977
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.6.22%9 365
WATSCO INC6.73%5 569
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB15.71%5 148
